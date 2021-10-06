After a year off, Maker Fair Minnesota organizers believe their customers will be itching to get back, and the ninth edition could be the biggest ever.
The fair, set to take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter, had 186 vendors signed up as of Oct. 6; that's actually less than the 200-plus in 2019, but organizers this year are being slightly more selective and giving some vendors larger spaces. The vendors will be lined up across the fairgrounds, with returning favorites in the same spots as always, so customers can find them.
"I think people are just ready to get back out and do things; I think this is going to be a great year for the event," said Karen Dirkx, who leads organization of the event, along with her husband Scott Dirkx and St. Peter resident Kelly Youngbloom. The Dirkx family also helps out quite a bit.
The fair was originally held in Garden City at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds, but it outgrew that space. At the fairgrounds in St. Peter, there is more parking and more space for vendors to spread out.
The Maker Fair is a handcrafted bazaar.
"Every vendor is a handcrafted person; we don’t do any third party stuff," Karen Dirkx said. "It is just about promoting people and small businesses to get them up and running."
Keith Dorn, who operates Dorn's Designs from his home just south of Mankato, has been at the Maker Fair almost every year. He said he loves having it in St. Peter.
"I was worried, because they were very successful in Garden City, but they were just bursting at the seams there, and they needed a new venue," Dorn said. "They found it in St. Peter, and they knocked it out of the ballpark. It’s closer to the cities, too. The advertising is just tremendous; if you can bring all those people with the different weather and the wind and everything, that tells you something."
Indeed, several thousand people have turned out for the first three fairs in St. Peter. And according to Dirkx, they come to buy.
"Our shoppers come to shop, to spend money. We have an ATM on site," she said. "Versus people who are just browsing, these shoppers come to kick off their holiday season."
Dorn agrees.
"Absolutely," he said. "This is the only one-day show I do, and it draws in more people than some of the shows I do that run two days. They do an amazing job organizing it. It’s fast and furious. If that’s what you like, that’s the place to go."
The cancellation of the 2021 fair was disappointing for organizers, as Dirkx noted, "these people are our friends; we know the vendors so well." But, on the plus side, there was more time to make the 2021 edition as big as ever.
"There was a little advantage to the year off, because people were asking us about it more, because they wanted events to go to," Dirkx said.