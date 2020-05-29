Every year, select students from Le Sueur-Henderson’s graduating class are recognized and awarded with funds to help further their education through the Dollars for Scholars program.
This year was a bit different. Under COVID-19 restrictions, the Le Sueur-Henderson Dollars for Scholars chapter scrapped their annual ceremony in favor of a curbside pickup.
On Wednesday, May 27 students and parents drove up to Le Sueur-Henderson High School to be greeted by faculty and members of the Dollars for Scholars Committee. Adorned in face masks and gloves, the distributors gave each student an envelope with their scholarship and a bumper sticker recognizing them as a recipient of the award.
While the ceremony was impacted by COVID-19, the generosity of donors was not. More than $49,000 was raised by Dollars for Scholars for 27 Le Sueur-Henderson students matching 2019’s total of $49,325, which was awarded to 35 students that year. Factoring in scholarships given out by the district and this year’s class received a total of $96,000 in funding.
Jean Schwarz, the Awards Director for Le Sueur-Henderson Dollars for Scholars, said that one of the main reasons that the program was hosting a curbside pickup was so that all the money raised would find its way to students.
“We wanted to save money on postage and really we wanted as much of this money to get into students hands as possible, because that’s what it’s all about,” said Schwarz.
While a ceremony couldn’t be hosted for the award-winners, the Le Sueur-Henderson did the next best thing with a virtual honoring. Over the May 15 weekend, Le Sueur-Henderson uploaded a slideshow of all the students that received scholarships this year, recognizing their achievements.
“It’s different from our usual two-hour ceremony,” said Dollars for Scholars member Barbie Schwartz, “But we’re glad to be doing what we can.”
Le Sueur-Henderson Scholarship Award Winners
Mitchell Casperson - $500, First Farmers & Merchants
Gretchen Dwyer - $1,000 - Le Sueur K of C, $750 - Shirley Monahan Music Memorial, $750 - DFS A Honor Roll
Trace Edmonson - $1,200 - Bolton & Menk, $1,000 - Ed Rasmussen
Emma Faltin - $1,500 - AAU Post Secondary Fine Arts Graduate of 2017, 18 or 19
Hayli Flores - $500 - The Canopy Group/AXA Advisors/Well Rounded
Lauren Gregersen - $1,125 - Mac’s Green Mill
Alexandra Guertin - $750 - DFS A Honor Roll, $500 - DFS Well Rounded
Thomas Gupton - $500 - First Farmers & Merchants, $750 - Schwartz Family & MIG Insurance Group, $750 - Tim Burns Memorial-1
Seth Hardel - $2,000 - AAU Event Volunteer, $500 - Hometown Bank Henderson, $1,000 - Le Sueur K of C, $500 - DFS Phone a Thon
Tanner Hartmann - $1,000 - AAU Fine Arts & Community Volunteer, $2,500 (renewable) - Mitch Thune
Noah Koller - $1,000 - AAU Community Volunteer, $750 - Ed & Jackie Gess, $1,500 - Mark Welter World Citizen Award
Tristen O’Brien - $750 - Le Sueur Rotary
Hannah Oestreich - $750 - Le Sueur Rotary, $500 - DFS 3 Service Organization Award
Keely Olness - $2,000 - AAU School Spirit, $500 - DFS Commitment to a Cause
Tim Kulzer - $2,000 - AAU Fine Arts, $1,000 - AAU Technical College, $750 - Ernest Denzer, $750 - Tim Burns Memorial-2
Grace Mc Donald - $500 - The Canopy Group/AXA Advisors/Well Rounded
Callie Jo Miller - $500 - The Canopy Group/AXA Advisors/Well Rounded
Samuel Rame - $1,500 - AAU Small Town & Growth Opportunities 17, 18, 19
Erin Schultz - $2,000 - AAU Love for Children, $500 - DFS Well Rounded
Matthew Skelly - $300 - The Ripple Effect by the Hammes Team
Ethan Steiger - $500 - First Farmers & Merchants
Brandon Stolley - $500 - DFS Phone a thon
Charlie Tesch - $1,000 - AAU Student Involvement, $1,000 - Scholarship America Mission Award
Gail Warner - $750 - Hometown Bank Le Sueur, $1,125 - The Bar
Kayla Weiers - $1,500 - AAU Post Secondary Love for Children 17, 18 or 19, $1,000 - DFS Post Secondary Continuous Involvement 16, 17, 18
Charles Weick - $1,500 - Le Sueur Class of 1961, $750 - Matt Saxe, $500 - DFS 3 Service Organization Award