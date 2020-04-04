Officials from the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that Le Sueur County now has two confirmed COVID-19 cases transmitted through community spread.
Community spread means the confirmed cases cannot be tracked to another confirmed positive case, making the source of the illness unknown. It indicates that an individual, who did not know they had the virus, passed it to someone else.
Le Sueur County has 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the April 4 report from the MDH. It's the most confirmed cases among counties in south central Minnesota.
MDH Infection Disease Director Kris Ehresmann told the Le Sueur County News that there are no confirmed cases at congregate care settings (like nursing homes) in the county, meaning the virus has passed among individuals and families. She noted, though, that there a number of different reasons why Le Sueur County might have more confirmed cases than its neighbors, including a group of people just having better access to testing.
"There are a lot of factors," Ehresmann said. "We really feel that COVID-19 is quite widespread across the state. It can be a function of testing, as well. The fact that three are 20 people from Le Sueur County that are positive, it may be that there is a group there that had greater access to testing than others across the state."
She further noted that people shouldn't look to place blame, as the disease is expected to grow in numbers across the state, and while residents can take action to slow the spread, there is no way to completely stop it.
"Everyone is so hyped about this, and upset and kind of want to blame someone, but it’s so important for people to realize that this isn’t just because one person didn’t do something right. This virus is coming in from multiple places," she said. "It’s entirely possible you got exposed to someone with the virus that had no symptoms in that 48-hour window (where symptoms don't show for some individuals)."
Ehresmann continues to provide the same advice for Le Sueur County as for anywhere else in the state.
"I have been saying, literally for several months now, stay home if you’re sick," she said. "And certainly, if people have not been heeding that message, that is a way it could be spread in the community. Knowing you do have cases in your community, you want to be very attentive to shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders."
Coronavirus is expected to continue spreading across the state, as it has in other states and countries across the world, but health officials are advising social distancing measures, in order to slow its spread. The hope in Minnesota is that more spaces, more supplies and more trained staff can be secured before COVID-19 hits its peak and high volumes of care are needed.
See more at mn.gov/covid19.