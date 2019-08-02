The Le Sueur City Council unanimously approved a motion to refurbish and donate the city's wind turbine at a July 22 meeting.
The turbine, currently located south of Le Sueur, would be given back to the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (MMPA) and would likely go to Elk River. Instead of a wind turbine, City Council is asking MMPA to place a moderately-sized solar installation in town.
The original plans for the wind turbine, proposed by Councillor Newell Krogmann, City Administrator Jasper Kruggel and Public Services Director Rich Kucera, would have refurbished and relocated the turbine off of Hwy. 112 to 950 Kingsway Drive just south of Calvary Cemetery. MMPA is in the process of refurbishing wind turbines in all 12 of their member cities and would cover the cost of maintenance. The turbine south of Le Sueur has not been turning at all in recent years.
Discussion on these plans was tabled at a July 8 City Council meeting. Councillors brought up concerns about noise and how it might impact the the view of a crucifix from Calvary Cemetery. Councillor Krogmann compiled questions the councillors had for MMPA and tasked city staff with finding more information.
In the information gathering process, staff found that wind speed was not high enough in the Kingsway area to sustain a turbine.
“What we found is that the area that we were proposing to put the wind turbine in is a low wind resource area,” said City Administrator Kruggel. “We really tried to have an average wind speed of 11 mph. In this area, we are about 2 miles per hour less than what we would likely want.”
“This wind turbine isn’t really there to make any money; it’s more of a marketing description of what we are and who we are,” added Kruggel. “But our group, Rich, Newell, myself, we think that the wind turbine should move. We think it should actually work and be a symbol.”
Noise was another issue. The turbine would result in a 45 dBa noise level, approximately the sound of light traffic.
“We explored noise. There will be some, even if it’s in the middle of the mouth, it’s going to be noisy.” said Councillor Newell Krogmann
Because of these issues, the council instead decided to donate the turbine to MMPA. The state agency would be able to install the turbine elsewhere.
“It’s just not going to fit where we want it,” said Kruggel. “Elk River is going to need one. They’re a member of the MMPA, they’re going to be provided one no matter what. This would basically save MMPA the cost of a wind turbine.”
However, the City Council still wants to show that the city of Le Sueur supports renewable energy and have petitioned MMPA for a solar installation.
"We are supporting renewable energy in our community; we work with people who pay extra every month for renewable energy, and we want to showcase that, within the city, we support renewable energy,” said Councillor Krogmann. “A moderately sized solar facility would be useful for us. It would also be not our expense, it would be the MMPA’s expense.”
“We think [a solar installation] would fit our community better.” said Kruggel “There is no real good place to put a wind turbine in Le Sueur because the wind in the river valley just isn’t consistent enough to turn. That’s why you don’t see wind turbines on farms around this area … We have a better ROI (return on investment) on it than a windmill that doesn’t move.”
City council has not made any decisions on where the solar facility would be placed if they received it. It would not necessarily be in the same area where the wind turbine was planned.
“Solar gives us a little more flexibility,” said Krogmann. “The site is to be agreed upon.”