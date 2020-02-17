Le Sueur County residents had a chance to help raise money for the Le Sueur County Fair, and they responded in droves.
The first Le Sueur County Fair fundraising gala on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Le Center Legion sold out its 250 meal tickets to enthusiastic public support. Starting at 4:30 p.m., cars lined the block around the Legion end to end as the gala took place. The response came as a shock to Fair Treasurer Art Gorgen.
“Those of us on the board were a little doubtful that this was going to fly,” said Gorgen. “So everybody here tonight on the board were amazed by the turnout.”
Based on meal tickets alone, the fundraiser collected at least $3,000 for the fair. That’s not including raffle tickets or bids on silent auction items, which may have raised the total to around $5,000-$6,000. Most of the funds will be used on remaining work for the new show arena at the Le Sueur County Fair, used to exhibit livestock. Any remaining funds would go toward entertainment and activities. The night was so successful, that Gorgen stated the board may consider putting on fundraisers in the future.
The gala itself was a night for a good meal and some entertainment. The night began with hors’ d’oeuvres, a happy hour and a silent auction with items donated by local businesses. At 6:30 p.m., guests were treated to stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans and a desert. Following the meal, the silent auction and raffle winners were awarded with their prizes. At $10 a ticket for the raffle, the top prizes were $500, $400 and $300 cash.
From there, the gala saw the comedic talents of Ron Kanutski. All the way from Canada, Kanutski delighted patrons with tales from the Great White North, his nostalgia for the 1980’s and penchant for politically incorrect jokes.
Gorgren believed that the night was so successful, because residents of Le Sueur County had always wanted to help out the fair, but had never been given the opportunity before.
“The majority of everybody here either lives in town or they know the fair or are at the fair all their years,” said Gorgren. “I think the interest has always been there, but nobody has had the idea that they can help do something for the fair.”