Hwy. 93 to Henderson is once again closed, as water from the Rush River runs over the road.
In a social media post, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said, "Hwy. 93 will remain closed until further notice. Crews will be monitoring the river levels and will start cleanup work as soon as the water recedes."
Hwy. 93 connects Hwy. 169 to Henderson. There are several residences along the road. It's one of three roads leading into Henderson that are consistently flooded in the spring and summer.
When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.