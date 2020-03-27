PROFILES: LS-H teacher does it all, serving as a coach, mentor and leader to students

Just 15 years ago, the Blackberry and the iPhone revolutionized the way we communicate. Ten years later, and we have apps for dating, shopping and ride-sharing, virtual assistants, drones, smart watches, virtual reality ― it’s a lot to keep up with, especially if you’re a business and computer science teacher — like Don Marcussen.
The Le Sueur-Henderson educator strives to find new ways to teach and coach his students and athletes in a world where his curriculum and sports are always receiving a fresh update.
It appears that Marcussen was destined to become a business educator. In the small town of Ada, Minnesota his father owned an accounting firm while is mother worked as an assistant at the practice and as a teacher at a private Catholic school. Marcussen was raised with eight siblings, including a brother, who would buy out the family business, and a sister, who teaches as a music instructor, and a brother and sister that work at school districts as a technology coordinator and speech pathologist respectively.
Marcussen would get his own start in education after graduating high school in 1983 and receiving a degree in education from Minnesota State University Moorhead, then called Moorhead State, in 1988. He was still uncertain about his career path and returned to Moorhead to pursue an accounting degree after teaching in Indianapolis. However, teaching ended up suiting Marcussen and he went on to spend three years teaching in Timber Lake, South Dakota, a small town of around 700 people. He eventually returned to Minnesota to teach at the Montgomery-Lonsdale School District.
Today, Marcussen teaches business education and computer science at Le Sueur-Henderson High School. To Marcussen, it’s very important that students come to learn, because he teaches everyday life skills, like balancing personal finances, understanding how businesses are run and working with customers and co-workers.
“What I want kids to understand, don't approach my class like you would the study of Shakespeare, when who knows if you’ll ever quote Shakespeare in your life,” said Marcussen. “Don’t use it like an advanced math class, where you may never use any of the advanced formulas in your lifestyle … In my class, everything I show you and talk about and teach, you’re going to have to use. My goal for my students is to understand when you take my class, absorb everything you can.”
Keeping with the times
However, teaching today comes with a new set of challenges, Marcussen said. With new technology always changing, the way students are learning is different and he has to find ways to change with the times.
“As a teacher, we can't teach the same way we did 15-20 years ago,” said Marcussen. “The way students learn, their attention span, what interests them, has changed. For me, a change could be over a 10-15 year span, but for them, there’s a major change every year. Technology, education-wise, happens so much faster than when I was in high school. If I'm not on top of my game and picking up on all the latest then I'm cheating them out on showing them and sharing them information that they can be using.”
What’s current in 2015 can be outdated in 2020, noted Marcussen. To equip his students with the information they need, he often spends much of his summers writing and updating his own curriculum, quizzes and assignments to ensure everything is up to date.
“I have homework just like the kids do,” said Marcussen. “Some nights I’ll just grab my computer while I’m watching a TV program and surf business fields and maybe someone in the news. I like to bring that into my conversations with students.”
His approach has paid off for former students like Brady Rose, who got to know Marcussen in the classroom and on the basketball court. Today, Rose works as an accountant and said his decision to enter the field was impacted by the impression Marcussen had on him.
“He was very approachable as a teacher and knew a lot about the topics that he taught," Rose said. "He was somebody you could always go and talk to, whether it was about school related stuff or not. It was a fun and welcoming setting to be a part of. You could always have fun and joke around with him, but also have a serious conversation.”
Coach
Marcussen works to make an impact, not just as teacher, but as a coach. The educator has coached just about every sport he knows, including cross county, football, boys and girls basketball, trap shooting, and volleyball in South Dakota. Over the years, he’s had teams and athletes qualify for state, along with sub-section and conference victories. He was the first Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball coach to net the program a conference championship.
While on the court, Marcussen says that he has an opportunity to be a little looser with his students than in the classroom.
“The relationships I have with the kids are a little more personal, I let my hair down a little bit more,” said Marcussen. “I've been around coaches that are very strict, just as strict as they are in the classroom, and not that I didn’t learn anything from those coaches, but it's good for kids to see a different side of you.”
He added, “I’m a 55 year old fat guy playing basketball, so if i hit a 3 on you, I'm trash talking all the way down the floor. And that’s what I was doing when I was 25, and that’s what I’m doing when I’m 55. My wife says I have to grow up some day, but I haven’t figured that out yet.”
One thing that made Marcussen an effective coach for Rose was his willingness to put his trust in students.
“He relied on the students and the players and gave them a lot of trust,” said Rose. “I was fortunate enough to be one of the captains, and he gave a lot of responsibility and trust to the captains. It was just unique how he communicates effectively and leads by example.”
Teaching kids to learn and take responsibility is a central through-line between Marcussen’s coaching and teaching career. When he’s teaching personal finance, he challenges kids to manage their own budget. When he’s coaching, he challenges kids to be leaders and to accept and learn from failure.
“When you’re on my team, and you’re coming off of a loss, I want you to understand why you lost,” said Marcussen. “Don't look for excuses, look for reasons to improve on. That’s still difficult for some kids. When they’ve lost, and you ask them how a game went, and the first thing that comes out of their mouth is 'Bad officiating,' or 'So-and-so didn’t do a very good job.' The negative part of it comes out so fast.
For Marcussen, everything is a teachable moment: "When a kid says ‘We didn't play very well or I didn’t do a very good job,' they get a little understanding that they themselves are not perfect and are willing to take that responsibility."