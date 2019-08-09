Le Sueur County Free Fair

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

  • 8 a.m. --- 4H Horse Show (Horse Arena)

  • 12:30 p.m. -- 4H General Project Static Demonstrations (Pavilion)

  • 1:30 p.m. -- 4H Fashion Revue (Pavillion)

  • 2 p.m. -- 4H Rabbit Show (Swine Arena)

  • 5–8:30 p.m. -- Big Blast Inflatables

  • 5 p.m. -- 4H Beef Show (Show Arena) open class to follow

  • 5-7 p.m. -- FREE SWEET CORN FEED

  • 7-10 p.m. -- Amateur Talent Contest (Pavilion) Winners to State Fair

  • 6–9 p.m. -- FREE ENTERTAINMENT - Doug Traxler

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

  • 8 a.m. -- 4H Goat Show (Show Arena) open class to follow

  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. -- True Transit Free Rides to and from fair (reserve by Aug. 13, 507-388-8783)

  • 10 a.m.–2 p.m. -- RAD ZOO - Shows at 10:30 & 12:30 (Pavilion)

  • 12:30 p.m. -- 4H Poultry Show (Swine Arena)

  • 3-6 p.m. -- Robotics Demonstrations (Pavilion) New Prague, TCU, Cleveland Students

  • 3–8:30 p.m. -- Big Blast Inflatables

  • 4 p.m. -- 4H Cat/Pet Show (Swine Arena)

  • 4 p.m. -- 4H Lamb Lead (Show Arena)

  • 4:30 p.m. -- 4H Sheep Show (Show Arena) open class to follow

  • 5:30–7:30 p.m. -- *FREE ENTERTAINMENT - Troy Flemming (Stage by Commercial Building)

  • 6:30 p.m. -- Center Stage Dance Studio (Pavilion)

  • 7 p.m. -- GRANDSTAND— DEMO DERBY (follows power wheels derby) Gates open for seating at 5:30 pm

  • 9 p.m.–12:30 a.m. -- FREE ENTERTAINMENT - Red Dirt Road

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

  • 8 a.m. -- 4-H Swine Show (Swine Arena)

  • 8:30 am -- Open Class Dairy - 4H to follow (Show Arena)

  • 10 a.m. -- Draft Horse Halter Show (TBA)

  • 10 a.m.–2:00 pm -- *Czech Area Concentina Club (Stage by Commercial Building)

  • Noon --NMTPA Micro Tractor Pull (Picnic shelter by Sportsmen's Club)

  • Noon–8:30 p.m. -- Big Blast Inflatables

  • 1–2:15 p.m. -- Intro to Archery with Ney Nature Center (Baseball Field) sign up at Le Sueur County Park Booth

  • 2 p.m. -- Kids Pedal Pull (Pavilion)

  • 2–4 p.m. -- 4-H Fair Wood Adventure (Show Arena) sponsored by Home Depot

  • 2:30–3:45 p.m. -- Intro to Archery with Ney Nature Center (Baseball Field) sign up at Le Sueur County Park Booth

  • 3–4 p.m. -- *New Prague Community Band Concert (Pavilion)

  • 4–5:15 p.m. -- Intro to Archery with Ney Nature Center (Baseball Field) sign up at Le Sueur County Park Booth

  • 4:30 p.m. -- 4H Premier Showmanship (Show Arena/Swine Area)

  • 4:30 p.m. -- Red Neck (Bohemian) Tractor Pull (By Horse Barn)

  • 5 p.m. -- Draft Horse Hitch Show (Horse Arena)

  • 5–5:45 p.m. -- *St. Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers

  • 6 p.m. -- GRANDSTAND TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL (Grandstand) Gates open for seating at 4:30 pm

  • 6:00 pm -- 4H State Fair Meeting (Show Arena)

  • 7–7:45 p.m. -- *Pallet Painting - Pre-register by Aug. 1 (Pavilion) by Whitmer Crafts, check website for details

  • 8–10:30 p.m. -- 4H Dance (Show Arena)

  • 9 p.m.–12:30 am -- FREE ENTERTAINMENT - The Mitch Gordon Band

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

  • 8 a.m. --Annual Backyard BBQ (Check in)

  • 8–10 a.m. -- *FREE ENTERTAINMENT - Larry Novotny, the one man band (Pavilion)

  • 8:00–11:00 am -- 4H Pancake Breakfast (4H Building)

  • 10–1:45 p.m. -- "Bake & Take" Baking contest (Creative Arts Bldg.) Judging at 2:00 pm

  • 10 am–3 p.m. --Classic Car Show | Entertainment byBoogie Land Entertainment - Viking Cheerleader appearances!

  • 10 a.m.–5 p.m. -- Flea Market (Demo Derby Area) Weather permitting

  • 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. -- Ribbon Auction Photos (Swine Arena 10:30 | Show Arena 11:00)

  • 11 a.m. --Bean Bag Tournament - Sponsored by Mankato Area Corn Hole Association

  • Noon–5 p.m. -- Big Blast Inflatables

  • 1 p.m. -- Kid’s Pedal Drag Race (at Car Show)

  • 1 p.m. -- Senior Citizen/Century Farms, Farm Family Recognition (Pavilion)

  • 1 p.m. -- Ranch Rodeo (Horse Arena)

  • 2 p.m. -- 4H Ribbon Auction (Show Arena)

  • 3 p.m. -- Backyard BBQ Turn In

  • 4 p.m. -- 4H Dog Project Show Case

  • 5:30 p.m. -- General Projects, Poultry and Rabbits Released

  • 6 p.m. -- All other Livestock Released

  • 6 p.m. -- All Buildings Closed

