THURSDAY, AUGUST 15
8 a.m. --- 4H Horse Show (Horse Arena)
12:30 p.m. -- 4H General Project Static Demonstrations (Pavilion)
1:30 p.m. -- 4H Fashion Revue (Pavillion)
2 p.m. -- 4H Rabbit Show (Swine Arena)
5–8:30 p.m. -- Big Blast Inflatables
5 p.m. -- 4H Beef Show (Show Arena) open class to follow
5-7 p.m. -- FREE SWEET CORN FEED
7-10 p.m. -- Amateur Talent Contest (Pavilion) Winners to State Fair
6–9 p.m. -- FREE ENTERTAINMENT - Doug Traxler
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
8 a.m. -- 4H Goat Show (Show Arena) open class to follow
9 a.m.-4 p.m. -- True Transit Free Rides to and from fair (reserve by Aug. 13, 507-388-8783)
10 a.m.–2 p.m. -- RAD ZOO - Shows at 10:30 & 12:30 (Pavilion)
12:30 p.m. -- 4H Poultry Show (Swine Arena)
3-6 p.m. -- Robotics Demonstrations (Pavilion) New Prague, TCU, Cleveland Students
3–8:30 p.m. -- Big Blast Inflatables
4 p.m. -- 4H Cat/Pet Show (Swine Arena)
4 p.m. -- 4H Lamb Lead (Show Arena)
4:30 p.m. -- 4H Sheep Show (Show Arena) open class to follow
5:30–7:30 p.m. -- *FREE ENTERTAINMENT - Troy Flemming (Stage by Commercial Building)
6:30 p.m. -- Center Stage Dance Studio (Pavilion)
7 p.m. -- GRANDSTAND— DEMO DERBY (follows power wheels derby) Gates open for seating at 5:30 pm
9 p.m.–12:30 a.m. -- FREE ENTERTAINMENT - Red Dirt Road
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
8 a.m. -- 4-H Swine Show (Swine Arena)
8:30 am -- Open Class Dairy - 4H to follow (Show Arena)
10 a.m. -- Draft Horse Halter Show (TBA)
10 a.m.–2:00 pm -- *Czech Area Concentina Club (Stage by Commercial Building)
Noon --NMTPA Micro Tractor Pull (Picnic shelter by Sportsmen's Club)
Noon–8:30 p.m. -- Big Blast Inflatables
1–2:15 p.m. -- Intro to Archery with Ney Nature Center (Baseball Field) sign up at Le Sueur County Park Booth
2 p.m. -- Kids Pedal Pull (Pavilion)
2–4 p.m. -- 4-H Fair Wood Adventure (Show Arena) sponsored by Home Depot
2:30–3:45 p.m. -- Intro to Archery with Ney Nature Center (Baseball Field) sign up at Le Sueur County Park Booth
3–4 p.m. -- *New Prague Community Band Concert (Pavilion)
4–5:15 p.m. -- Intro to Archery with Ney Nature Center (Baseball Field) sign up at Le Sueur County Park Booth
4:30 p.m. -- 4H Premier Showmanship (Show Arena/Swine Area)
4:30 p.m. -- Red Neck (Bohemian) Tractor Pull (By Horse Barn)
5 p.m. -- Draft Horse Hitch Show (Horse Arena)
5–5:45 p.m. -- *St. Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers
6 p.m. -- GRANDSTAND TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL (Grandstand) Gates open for seating at 4:30 pm
6:00 pm -- 4H State Fair Meeting (Show Arena)
7–7:45 p.m. -- *Pallet Painting - Pre-register by Aug. 1 (Pavilion) by Whitmer Crafts, check website for details
8–10:30 p.m. -- 4H Dance (Show Arena)
9 p.m.–12:30 am -- FREE ENTERTAINMENT - The Mitch Gordon Band
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18
8 a.m. --Annual Backyard BBQ (Check in)
8–10 a.m. -- *FREE ENTERTAINMENT - Larry Novotny, the one man band (Pavilion)
8:00–11:00 am -- 4H Pancake Breakfast (4H Building)
10–1:45 p.m. -- "Bake & Take" Baking contest (Creative Arts Bldg.) Judging at 2:00 pm
10 am–3 p.m. --Classic Car Show | Entertainment byBoogie Land Entertainment - Viking Cheerleader appearances!
10 a.m.–5 p.m. -- Flea Market (Demo Derby Area) Weather permitting
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. -- Ribbon Auction Photos (Swine Arena 10:30 | Show Arena 11:00)
11 a.m. --Bean Bag Tournament - Sponsored by Mankato Area Corn Hole Association
Noon–5 p.m. -- Big Blast Inflatables
1 p.m. -- Kid’s Pedal Drag Race (at Car Show)
1 p.m. -- Senior Citizen/Century Farms, Farm Family Recognition (Pavilion)
1 p.m. -- Ranch Rodeo (Horse Arena)
2 p.m. -- 4H Ribbon Auction (Show Arena)
3 p.m. -- Backyard BBQ Turn In
4 p.m. -- 4H Dog Project Show Case
5:30 p.m. -- General Projects, Poultry and Rabbits Released
6 p.m. -- All other Livestock Released
6 p.m. -- All Buildings Closed