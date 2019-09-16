St. Anne’s new principal can’t help but feel pulled back to her former grade school.
“I knew I wanted to come back,” said Anne Lewis, who took her place as the Le Sueur-based Catholic school’s principal on July 1. “I didn’t know what position I wanted to be in, but when it opened up, I felt it was meant to be.”
Lewis is the third generation in a long line of St. Anne’s graduates, having attended the school in her first through fifth grade years. Though today Lewis said she sees St. Anne’s as her second home, she hadn’t always been an educator.
In 2009, Lewis finished her degree in early childhood education, after which she began working in the business sector and as a flight attendant for Sun Country. Lewis said her background in business has helped her with the responsibilities of her position.
“My background has given me an opportunity to see from the business side of things,” said Lewis. “That’s useful in an administrative role.”
Lewis would continue to pursue her educational career prior to becoming the principal. She obtained her graduate degree in elementary teaching from Concordia, St. Paul and taught second grade for seven years at St. Anne’s School. She left the school last year to teach sixth grade English at Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School but found herself returning to her first educational institution.
“I’m excited to be back in faith-based education,” said Lewis. “I think this is God’s plan for me. I think it’s him pulling me back.”
“She is very energetic and has wonderful ideas,” said St. Anne’s Pastor Chris Shofner on why he felt Lewis was a good fit for the position. “She’s invested in the life of the parish and the school and making it the best it can be.”
Lewis said her goals as principal are to increase class sizes, raise test scores and encourage the kids’ faith.
“I want to create a safe and welcoming faith-filled environment for our students,” said Lewis.
When she isn’t in the principal’s office, Lewis might be found on the diamond, where she coaches the Le Sueur-Henderson softball team with her husband Eric. Lewis has coached middle and high school sports for over 16 years and continues to do so.
Lewis is also the mother of three children, two of which continue the family tradition of attending St. Anne’s School.
St. Anne’s has several other new faculty members this year, as well, including kindergarten teacher Katie Wagensteen, second-grade teacher Ann Gindt and Pre-K teacher Emberlie Tellijohn.