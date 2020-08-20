Kids will be going back to school this fall, but how many days they’re at school will depend on whether they attend the elementary school or middle and high school. On Aug. 17, the Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United school boards approved in-person/hybrid learning plans for their students.
Le Sueur Henderson
Le Sueur-Henderson’s learning plan will include in-person learning for students pre-K-5 and a hybrid model for grades 6-12. The plan was approved by the School Board in a 6-1 vote. Vice Chair Erina Prom approved of the plan, but dissented because she preferred that the model not include in-person learning at the elementary.
Through the in-person learning model, students at Park and Hilltop Elementary School will attend classes in person five days a week, much like a regular school year. The choice to return to an in-person model for the school year was based on recommendations from Le Sueur County health officials, said Superintendent Marlene Johnson, and the ability to recruit on-site substitute teachers.
“The nurses and the county health nurse and the team felt that we were good to go with the data,” said Johnson. “Second of all, it’s hard to get substitutes under the hybrid model. So if we went into the hybrid model and then all of a sudden somebody or a few go sick … we would have to go into distance learning sooner than we would want to, so we may not have all the subs available.”
Students at Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School will attend school on alternating schedules with three days of distance learning and two days of in-person learning. Classes will be split in half between Day 1 students and Day 2 students to keep classes at 50% capacity. Day 1 students will attend classes in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays, while Day 2 students will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays, all students will distance learn to keep capacity low, maintain a clean facility, and to be in sync with the elementary schools if they have to switch to hybrid learning as well.
“We strive to be in a relationship with the elementary school, so if they have distance learning on Friday, we have distance learning on Friday,” said Johnson. “It doesn’t support all families the same way, but if some needed their high school or middle school person home with an elementary [student] … if you wanted that scenario at home, you could.”
In the event of a hybrid model at Park and Hilltop, students would attend school Monday-Thursday and distance learn on Fridays. Because the facilities at Park and Hilltop are large, relative to the student population, classrooms could be reduced to 50% capacity, while all students attend in person.
For both models, the school district is implementing more online learning tools into regular instruction. Google Classroom will be a regular hub of communication between teachers and families, and live instruction will be streamed and recorded for student access. Students that are distance learning under the hybrid model will be able to follow along with the same lecture as their classmates in real-time due to streaming. On Fridays during full distance learning, students will mark their attendance by submitting work on time.
Families that do not want to attend school have the option of distance learning. So far, approximately 30 students in the elementary schools and 60 in the middle/high school have opted to distance learn.
District administrators will meet every week during the school year to evaluate COVID-19 case numbers and how best to conduct learning. The model could change over the course of the school year, but for the month of September, Johnson said the model would remain consistent throughout, unless case numbers demanded the school change.
“We don’t really want to say, start with hybrid, and the next week move to on-site, and the next week move to distance learning,” said Johnson. “If the data says that we can maintain that, we will maintain that.”
The learning model was supported by a large share of the School Board, but Vice Chair Erina Prom was reluctant to have students return to school full-time in the fall without class sizes reduced even further.
"I do not feel comfortable putting them in there every single day and not being able to make those class sizes smaller,” said Prom. “Watching the activities over the summer, New Prague started putting their activities together and they had to shut it down, because they had too many outbreaks. We literally just do not know what’s going to happen when we start putting all these kids together.”
“We can all agree that the best place for them is with their teachers,” Prom continued. “But we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and we could potentially move into a state similar to Arizona, where they had cases less than Minnesota and now they’re having overloads in their hospitals.”
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck said she had reservations about students returning to school as well, but that her fears were assuaged by health experts.
“What moved my needle to feeling comfortable with this is [School Nurse] Molly [Thelemann] and the public health nurse with the county were very clear that they were comfortable with this. They showed no hesitation whatsoever and those are the folks that we have trusted to be experts for our district.”
Tuck added, “Even though we think of the in-person learning having no parameters, they actually will be in their individual classrooms with their homeroom teacher. They won’t be moving spaces; they’ll be spaced out a lunch; they will go out on separate recesses.”
Tri-City United
At Tri-City United, a 4-3 majority on the School Board approved a learning plan which includes in-person learning for students pre-K-6 and hybrid learning for grades 7-12.
In the in-person model, elementary students will report to school every day with a number of added safety precautions. Distancing 6 feet apart will not be mandatory, but students will be reminded to be aware of social distancing. Mask will still be mandatory under state executive order, and other safety measures, such as staggered dismissals, multiple entrances and exits and more frequent cleanings, will be implemented.
Students will stay in the same classroom for most subjects, such specialized courses like art, music and technology. Rather than students traveling to different classes, teachers will come to their students. Physical education is an exception, and the school plans to have P.E. courses outside as much as possible or in the gymnasium.
“It's normal school with a lot of safety measures being taken,” said Superintendent Lonnie Seifert. “Otherwise, it’s pretty normal.”
Grades 7-8 will be separated into two groups on a five-period block schedule under a hybrid model. One group would attend school in person every Monday and Wednesday, while the other group would attend every Tuesday and Thursday. When not in school, students will be distance learning from home. On Fridays, the groups would alternate schedules so that each group is in the building every other Friday. Groups will be broken up in such a way that students in blended families will be attending school on the same days.
High school students in grades 9-12 will also be split up into two groups under a hybrid model. Like the middle school, groups will be in school on either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday while alternating Fridays. The 7 period class schedule will remain the same and students that require special services may receive individualized schedules.
The hybrid model will come with some minor changes to class spaces. Study halls will be combined in the commons to allow one teacher to watch multiple study halls. ESL will be moved to the choir room and choir and band classes will be relocated to allow for 12 feet of social distancing. Art classes will remain in the same room, but the room will be restructured to allow for proper social distancing.
Distance learning is an option for those who request it, but because TCU teachers are faced with a full schedule, full distance learning would be managed by an online facilitator, chosen from TCU staff, and instruction would come from a private company hired by the school. For the whole year, a class of 23 students in 12 classes each would cost the school $20,000. Classes would be specialized to reflect TCU curriculum, and students enrolled in the program would still be considered TCU students. The district has requested that families that opt for distance learning commit to nine weeks of it.
Reactions to the learning plan by the TCU School Board were mixed. Krista Goettl expressed her preference for an all hybrid model, rather than moving elementary students into in-person learning because of the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m still leaning toward the hybrid for all with the understanding that there are so many unknowns out there,” said Goettl. “I appreciate all the work that went into all the planning; there is just something in my gut that says, 'Why would we go to that right away if we know that it’s going to make us go back to distance learning?'"
Ashley Rosival expressed similar concerns. Rosival noted that, in a survey, 90% of parents were comfortable with hybrid learning over distance learning, and Rosival believed that a hybrid model could do significantly more to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“If I were a staff member, and I had to manage masks, I had to teach hand hygiene, I had to distance, I had to manage that with 30 plus students, not to say it couldn't be done, I just think the risks are much higher when you have a higher number,” said Rosival. “If it were halved, I think that mitigates some of the risk. You would have more time to focus on those kids.”
Other members of the board expressed confidence in the in-person elementary model. School Board Chair Marsha Franek believed that it was important for students to have the consistency provided by an in-person model.
“I feel that we need to get these kids in school, we need to have some stability and knowing that things can change in a week or two's time, we can fall back on our hybrid plan,” said Franek. “I think our numbers allow us to do what we need to do, and our admin team is confident in our staff to do what we need to do and do it well.”
Kevin Huber also supported the in-person learning for elementary students, noting that families did not have to attend school in person if they felt uncomfortable.
“In my opinion, we can’t let the unknowns direct our path,” said Huber. “You have to keep in mind that whatever decision we make tonight is what we’re offering, but parents still have the option to choose distance learning.”
The learning plan was passed on a narrow 4-3 vote with Michelle Borchardt, Kevin Huber, Josh Buelke and Marsha Franek supporting the plan and Krista Goettl, Ashley Rosival and Dale Buss voting against.