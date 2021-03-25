Several zoning reforms in the pipeline could change how Le Sueur residents can build backyard pools and fences and how much businesses are allowed to expand.
Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio brought several proposed changes to the city zoning code before the City Council on March 22, which will be subject to a vote on April 12.
Pool permits
Among the proposed changes are new comprehensive permit requirements for residential pools. The council began requiring $60 permits last summer, as residents increasingly turned toward backyard pools to beat the heat while the municipal pool remained closed.
“Prior to COVID, people putting in swimming pools was not uncommon, but because of COVID and the pool being closed, we did have quite a few people who called to put in a pool,” said DiMaggio. “One of the issues I found, as a staff person, is what is a permanent pool versus a temporary pool? And when do you need that permit? And if it’s a temporary pool, are you required to do anything? Do we have a good application process?”
The proposed regulations require a permit for any swimming pool 24 inches or more in depth with less than 5,000 gallons of water. Pools of this size, containing more than 5,000 gallons, will require a building permit from the city to install and will require a new permit if the location or size of the structure changes.
Pools with less than 5,000 gallons will still require a security fence around the pool under the proposed changes, but the minimum height for a fence would be reduced from 6 feet to 4. The fence must not be more than 3 inches off the ground, must have 3 inches or less spacing between rails and requires a self-latching lockable gate.
These regulations would apply as long as the pool is above ground or below ground as long as they meet the size requirements. Hot tubs, portable and non-portable spas, as well as wading pools, would also be subject to the same regulations.
Fences
For years, property line disputes have made it difficult to construct fences in Le Sueur. Before building a fence, residents are required to find their property lines by locating their property pins. But it’s easier said than done. Pins can be hard to find and many residents have to go to land surveyors just to find their property line. And even if a resident does find their pin, it’s not a guarantee that the pin will be in the correct spot.
“We had a situation here in town where a property owner found their pins, they were looking at putting in a driveway and it turns out the pins were in the wrong place,” said DiMaggio. “We’re not sure how they got in that place.”
As a result, trying to locate a property line to build a fence often boils over into disputes between neighbors.
A proposed change to the fence requirements seeks to correct this by removing requirements for residents to establish their property lines and mark their property pins. Fences would also no longer be allowed on the property line. DiMaggio hoped this would reduce quarrels between neighbors and decisions over where the fence is placed could be discussed before coming to the city.
The new requirements would also consider corner lots to have two front yards and would make it unlawful to build a fence more than three feet high without a permit.
Impervious surfaces
Le Sueur business owners are pushing for a reform that would allow them to build more structures on their land. John Henry, new owner of Le Sueur Storage, told the Planning and Zoning Commission on March 11 that limits on impervious surfaces were making it difficult for him to build onto his business. Two more business owners came to the city with similar complaints.
Currently, the city of Le Sueur mandates that businesses can use up to half of their land for impervious surfaces. This includes not just the building, but other structures, such as parking lots and sidewalks. The cap on impervious surfaces is intended to preserve green space within the city.
But after hearing from business owners, DiMaggio and the Planning Commission recommended a change to raise the maximum area of impervious surfaces to 75% of the land in the general business, light industrial and general industrial zoning districts, citing a need to promote business growth. DiMaggio also commented that this change would expand Le Sueur's tax base by allowing businesses to use more of their land.
One of the concerns raised is the impact this change would have on the city's stormwater system and if it would require the city to raise stormwater rates. However, Public Works Director Rich Kucera said that the the area affected by this change wasn't large enough to increase stormwater costs for residents.
"The ratio of property that you’re discussing and looking at, I don’t think that has an effect that would increase that dollar amount," said Kucera.
"[The Planning Commission] really did not want this to be associated with any increased cost to residential users," added City Councilor Leah Mahoney. "With increases already coming, they wanted to make sure the stormwater could handle this increase in impervious surfaces. Also, wanting to make sure we’re having that balance of being business friendly, while also retaining that green space. We are in a rural area, and I think it’s important aesthetically to have that green space available.”