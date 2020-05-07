A deal has now been reached to sell the Valley Green Square Mall and reopen Main Street in Le Sueur.
On Tuesday, the city of Le Sueur announced that the mall owners have plans to close the sale with a developer from Mankato at the end of June. The announcement comes after the city received $850,000 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Redevelopment Grant Program.
The city stated that it intends to work closely with the developer to implement a focus group of residents to provide input on redeveloping the mall, which is planned to be converted into a mixed-use building with 47,900 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 15,000 square feet for 14 apartments on the second floor. Tenants of the building will be in contact with the developer and the city states it will make sure their needs are met before moving forward.
Redevelopment plans for the mall are in their initial stages and could change as the project develops. Preliminary renderings shared by the developer show that the refurbishing would keep ground-floor businesses, like the Corner Drug and Snap Fitness, in their current locations, but it would also make room for a potential grocery store and smaller spaces that could house businesses, like law or real estate offices facing Main Street. Businesses currently on the second floor of the building would be moved to the first floor to make room for the 14 apartment spaces. The exterior would be rehabilitated, as well, with a more modern design.
In an interview last week, Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio stated that city of Le Sueur is looking to start accepting bids and begin construction in 2021. Once construction is complete, Main Street would be opened for the first time since 1975.