The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office is giving a $300 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of subject(s) involved in a series of damaged and stolen road signs, which occurred in the recent past in Lanesburgh and Montgomery Township of Le Sueur County.
Sheriff Brett Mason advised that, during the past three weeks, on different occasions, the Sheriff’s Office received reports from residents and township board representatives involving damaged and/or stolen road signs.
Mason indicated that evidence collected from the location of these damaged signs would show the sign was intentionally ran over, and on several occasions, the sign itself was removed from the post and stolen.
The damaged and stolen road signs include stop signs and yield signs, which were located at rural intersections. The Sheriff's Office noted that when a sign is intentionally ran over or stolen, it creates a hazard at the intersection for vehicles traveling through. Additionally, the county and/or township have to spend taxpayer money to repair and replace the signs.
Sheriff Mason requests that anyone with any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the subject(s) involved in these damaged and stolen road signs contact the Sheriff’s Office at 507-357-4440 and ask to speak with an Investigator or send an email to records@co.le-sueur.mn.us.