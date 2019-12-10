On a hockey rink, a cross-country course or a softball field … playing a saxophone, trumpet, trombone or bass drum … studying about the muscle system or macroeconomics … volunteering as a referee or with the Food Shelf … Cleveland High School juniors Nicole McCabe and Tyce Shook and seniors McKenna Robb and Jerrett Peterson have made the most of their high school years.
For their hard work in and out of the classroom, Robb and Peterson have been nominated for the Minnesota State High School League’s Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, while McCabe and Shook have been nominated for the League’s ExCEL award.
McCabe participates in softball and ice hockey. She is a hockey captain this year. She also plays in Cleveland’s jazz and concert bands and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She does a lot of volunteer work at the school, helping in track and field, the elementary student Walk-a-Thon, and in the concession stand at sporting events. She also assists with the hockey association, including youth tryouts.
Her favorite subject is economics.
“It teaches me things about the real world that I will need in my future, and it interests me.”
McCabe said her most important mentor has been hockey teammate and friend Keely Olness.
“She always pushes me to do my hardest and never lets me give up. She’s taught me hockey things and how to be a better teammate as well as life lessons.”
A three-sport athlete, Shook plays football, hockey and baseball. He has been a captain of his Bantam A hockey team. He is also involved in band and a member of the National Honor Society.
He keeps busy with volunteer activities in his community, including unloading food at the Food Self and shoveling snow for his neighbors. He sets up and cleans up at Le Center ambulance fundraisers. He participated in fundraising for cancer research and helped coordinate summer youth activities. He also sets up and organizes parade floats. He helps at youth hockey tournaments, volunteers at the school’s elementary track and field day and helps at the student Walk-a-Thon.
Shook’s favorite subjects are history and economics.
“This is because these subjects are interesting to me, and it helps a lot when you have a very intriguing teacher, like Mr. Dave Cink.”
It is Cink who is Shook’s most important mentor.
“I have not had Mr. Cink in any classes until this year, and he is a very respectable teacher. This year he has taught me and my peers not just about the topics he is supposed to be teaching, but he also teaches us how to set ourselves up for a successful future.”
Robb is involved in volleyball and softball. In both sports she was a captain last year and was or will be this year as well. She plays in the concert band, jazz band and Christmas Jazz. She is a member of SADD and the National Honor Society.
Robb volunteers as a junior high volleyball coach, as a volleyball referee, with Booster Club activities and activities at her church as well as with blood drives and tutoring.
Because she is interested in the functions of the human body, her favorite subject is anatomy.
Her most important mentor is her best friend Cassidy Kopet, a 2015 CHS graduate.
“She has taught me so many things about determination, work ethic, attitude and perseverance.”
After graduation, Robb plans to attend Gustavus Adolphus College and pursue a career in chiropractics.
Peterson participates in cross-country, track & field, Jazz I, Jazz II, Holiday Jazz Band, Concert Band, Scouts BSA, where he was a former Senior Patrol Leader. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.
He is an active Boy Scout, and with that, he is on the sanitation crew at the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power swap meet and tractor show. He cleans ditches along Highway 99, participate sin service projects in scouting, and helps take apart bikes at Key City Bike in Mankato.
His favorite subject is economics
“It relates closely to the real world, and I learn new tips and tricks to make my financial life better.”
Peterson’s dad is his most important mentor.
“It seems like every time I’m alone with him he is teaching me something new, whether he knows it or not. He has taught me how to be a better man, and I can’t say I would be considered for this award if it weren’t for him and his valuable insight.”
After I graduation, he plans to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato, to pursue a degree in Aviation.
“I hope to become a corporate or commercial pilot and get hired right out of college to begin flying for compensation.”