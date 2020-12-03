The Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners are hoping to shake up the Planning and Zoning Department with a new firm.
On Dec. 1, the County Board voted 4-1 to hire WSB Engineering as consultants to the Planning and Zoning Department. The firm will provide two community development consultants, who will work under the Planning and Zoning director, managing day-to-day operations, such as reviewing permits and zoning applications and responding to customer inquiries. WSB will also provide the Board of Commissioners with recommendations to improve department procedures, best practices and the zoning code.
“We understand that the department has not necessarily been working the best for most of its constituents for a while, so we would develop a strategic plan for the department.” said WSB Engineering Consultant Molly Just, who will serve as the county’s senior planner. “We would work with stakeholders and based on our experience and our work in other departments, we will identify what is needed in terms of both human and financial capital to support the planning and zoning function.”
The Planning and Zoning Department has been slow to address the increasing number of permit applications reaching the county, said Commissioner Steve Rohlfing. It can be months before a person's application is processed.
"With the overwhelming number of permit applicants, it seems like its been taking a long time to get a permit out the door, so we really want to look at procedures, flow, how long it takes for a permit to get approved," said Rohlfing. "Sometimes it can take as long as six months if the applicant might not have all their information or staff is just too overwhelmed with lack of staff to get permits out the door."
WSB would also review zoning ordinances to cut down on wait times. One of the ordinances Rohlfing wanted to see changed was the shoreland ordinance. With high waters becoming more and more frequent, Rohlfing said that the county's requirements were not keeping up with landowners' immediate needs to fix their shorelines.
"Because of what's written in the ordinance, it takes 30-60 days to get a permit," said Rohlfing. "These folks can't wait 30-60 days when that shoreline is getting eroded away."
The county's hope is that a review of procedures and zoning ordinances by WSB could speed up processing and cut costs.
The month of December will serve as a transition period for WSB to begin operations in January.
The contract presented to the Commissioners differed from the one that was sent to the county a week earlier. The proposed contract from November would have had WSB Engineering take over the Planning and Zoning Department and replace current Planning and Zoning staff members, including the Planning and Zoning director.
But the new contract approved by the county has a staff member being retained as Planning and Zoning director and WSB Engineering acting as consultants.
Commissioner Lance Wetzel voted against the new contract and wanted cuts to current staff at the Planning and Zoning Department in order to reduce costs.
“I’m currently having a tough time digesting this right now,” said Wetzel. “When we went into this, we were talking cost savings. Now, we’re adding costs possibly by retention. If that’s the route we want to go on, I will vote against, because that's not the direction I think we need to go.”
But Commissioner Danny O’Keefe said the county needed to keep a staff member on retainer to enforce the building code. WSB Engineering states that they will not do code enforcement for the county, and Sheriff Brett Mason told the Board of Commissioners that they currently did not have the staff or training to act as a building official.
“We all know what the original plan was, after hearing from the Sheriff’s Office and WSB and county attorney that to completely outsource to WSB would leave a lot of unknowns on who was going to do code enforcement, who was going to be out in the field,” said O’Keefe.
County Attorney Brett Christian agreed with O’Keefe that the county would need someone to enforce the building code if WSB would not manage it.
“If you go in and you totally wipe out the department and just bring WSB on board, who do you anticipate is going to investigate a party happening in a shed or a report of a 1,000 cattle running loose?” asked Christian. “If you go with the first proposal and wipe planning and zoning out, you have to answer the question, who is going to enforce your ordinance?”
Wetzel responded that the Planning and Zoning Department was already not doing enough to enforce the building code.
“Who is getting it done now?” asked Wetzel. “Because I don’t see it getting done.”
O’Keefe pushed back saying that the county had a legal duty to enforce its ordinance.
“We have Planning and Zoning down there staffed right now,” O’Keefe. “Maybe you’re not happy with the way things are being done down there or being dealt with, but to completely wipe out the entire palace is not even justifiable from what I’ve heard from the county attorney and the Sheriff's Office. It’s not even an option.”
Rohlfing said that the board could try and address Wetzel's concerns and review staffing at the Planning and Zoning Department at a later date. At this time, the Board of Commissioners has not taken action.
"Whether we retain whoever down there, that could be a part of a future meeting here very shortly," said Rohlfing. "If we’re going to enact and get under contract with WSB, and I think we should, we have to start there and in a future meeting, if so deemed chosen by the board, we can act on those issues.”