A new face with experience in public health is joining the Le Sueur City Council for the next two years.
Leah Mahoney, member of the Nicollet-Brown County Community Health Board and the statewide health improvement partnership coordinator for Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca counties, was appointed to a vacant seat on the Le Sueur City Council on Jan. 25 to fill the remainder of Shawn Kirby’s term. Kirby gave up his seat after being elected mayor in November.
Mahoney is relatively new to Le Sueur, living in the city for only three years, but said she’s familiar with the region having grown up in New Prague. She’s also sat on policy committees on various topics, including safe roads to school, active living, food policy, food access networks and MNDOT bicycle planning. And she assisted the city in applying for a grant for their Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan.
“Through that work, we work on many priority areas, including healthy eating, physical activity, reducing commercial tobacco, and wellbeing,” said Mahoney. “In general, public health has many overlapping priorities that I think city council members face, including housing, transportation and building economic vitality in our communities.”
As a Le Sueur councilor, Mahoney said she would lead by setting an example and showing up to planning and community events. The biggest issue facing Le Sueur, according to Mahoney, is the need to continue to support downtown development and offer amenities for families.
“I think huge strides have been visible with the removal of half the mall, but I think some of those not-so-transparent changes to the community need to be addressed, including businesses that are now going to go into that new space,” said Mahoney. "I would work with the EDA to make sure we have programs available that promote entrepreneurship and building businesses in Le Sueur. I think that spills into creating amenities in the community that encourage families to move here.”
Gridlock
The open seat on the council drew applications from a multitude of candidates, including former City Councilor John Favolise, who lost his bid for reelection in November, former mayor and City Councilor Bob Broeder and OSHA/EPA consultant Joseph Stith.
Council debate over the vacant seat became heated and gridlocked between two sides. Mayor Shawn Kirby and councilors Nick Loose and Dave Swanberg supported appointing Mahoney, desiring someone new to the council who would also add diversity to city leadership. Mahoney will be the first woman to serve on the council since Ruth Vortherms, who was elected in 2010.
“I’m looking forward just for some fresh new faces, some fresh new ideas, and to be quite frank, a little bit of diversity,” said Kirby.
Loose also supported adding someone new to the council, believing that the election of two new city councilors last November was an indication that Le Sueur voters wanted change.
“The way it seems to me, people want something different; they want something changed at this point. They voted me in,” said Loose, a newly elected member of the council. “I think we should go with a new person.”
Councilors Newell Krogmann, Marvin Sullivan and Scott Schlueter backed John Favolise, advocating for someone that they knew was experienced, reliable and qualified to be a member of the council. Sullivan and Krogmann also pointed out that Favolise was the only one of the candidates to make an election bid last November, which they felt demonstrated his seriousness in wanting to be a councilor.
“Johnny has been an insightful and thoughtful council member,” said Krogmann. “He’s been dedicated to the work of the City Council, has led us in many areas, because of MRVPUC, before it was dissolved and during the process of dissolution. He’s been a tremendous team member of the council; that doesn’t mean we all agree on things, but he has been a very big help in helping us make decisions.”
Sullivan also cited Favolise’s work on MRVPUC, believing Favolise stood above and beyond the rest of the candidates.
“The city was facing some hard times had Johnny not stepped up to the plate and put a lot of time in,” said Sullivan. “There were weeks where Johnny would call me at 11 o’clock at night, and he had been working on it all day long trying to figure out what the next step was. He spent hours in Jasper [Kruggel’s] office trying to figure out what the right direction was.”
The council was deadlocked 3-3 on the appointments of both Mahoney and Favolise. Kirby called a recess in the middle of proceedings, but upon a second vote, all councilors remained unmoved. The mayor then called for the council to table the discussion and find another way to resolve the issue. Councilor Krogmann pushed back, saying it was the duty of the council to make the appointment tonight.
“I don’t think it’s necessary to table it,” said Krogmann. “I think we all understand we have a job to do and can get it done.”
After a second round of votes between Mahoney and Favolise, Krogmann moved his vote to Mahoney and nominated her. The following vote was unanimous among the council in support of Mahoney.
Still, many on the council, including Krogmann, Swanberg and Kirby were dissatisfied with the city’s process of appointing a candidate. Swanberg pushed to have the Le Sueur City Charter changed so that the council wouldn’t have to publicly discuss their votes. Some cities use point systems or other mechanisms to push a candidate to the top with limited public discussion.
“This is extremely awkward and shouldn’t happen again. This is a really poor way to do this in my opinion,” said Swanberg. “We’ve set ourselves up to make three people feel like losers, and none of them are losers. We have four wonderful candidates.”