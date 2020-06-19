With schools out and the summer season beginning, local educational institutions haven’t halted their efforts to keep kids fed. The Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Cleveland School Districts are providing free meals to youth this summer. Here is when and how families can pick up meals of their own.
Le Sueur-Henderson
At Le Sueur-Henderson, meals will be available all summer long from June 1 to Aug. 28 for anyone 18 and under. Meals can be picked up at the entrance of the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School building Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, though the service will be closed on Friday, July 3 for the holiday weekend.
Each meal comes with a lunch as well as a breakfast for the following day and are being served as grab and go meals. To accommodate for COVID-19, there will be no contact between staff and children. A kitchen member sits at the door top distribute meals to families when they pick them up and no one is allowed in the building beyond the entryway.
“In the kitchen we have adapted a more rigorous cleaning and disinfecting program along with our always strict handwashing process,” said Le Sueur-Henderson Food Service Director Marnie Davis. “Kitchen staff must self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms. If they experience any of the COVID-19 related symptoms they are required to stay home a minimum of 10 days after the symptoms stop.”
If a family has dietary restrictions Davis said the staff will do their best to accommodate them. In the past, Davis said that the program has made meals for people with gluten intolerance. To request a special meal, families can reach out to Davis at mdavis@isd2397.org or 507-665-5813 to develop a plan.
Tri-City United
The Tri-City United School District will be distributing meals at its three elementary school sites: Montgomery Elementary-Middle School, Le Center Elementary-Middle School and Lonsdale Elementary School. The program runs from June 1 to August 12, but the Lonsdale Elementary site is only qualified to run through June 29.
Meals are distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays. On Monday, children receive a two-day meal pack containing two breakfasts and two lunches, while on Wednesdays kids are given three-day meal packs consisting of three breakfasts and three lunches.
The meal packs are part of Tri-City United’s efforts to reduce contact during the coronavirus pandemic. The schools have also set up tables for meal dropoff to ensure there is no contact between staff and youth.
Those interested in receiving meals are asked to fill out an online survey. The survey comes in English at https://forms.gle/byaEa4AqQXvBg4D79 and Spanish at https://forms.gle/XKuqHfNm6j7henu47.
If a parent/guardian is requesting any special dietary requests for their child, TCU Food Service will ask them to take one of the Minnesota Department of Education’s Special Diet Statement forms to their family physician to have it completed. Once the district receives any special requests the district will set up a meeting to discuss the child's needs, if necessary.
Cleveland
At Cleveland Public Schools, meals are being distributed every Monday-Friday throughout the month of June. However, since construction is scheduled to begin this summer, the school will not be distributing meals in July or August.
Like other schools, Cleveland has set up a grab and go system for all youth 18 and under. Food Service Director Monica Manzey said that staff will be doing more handwashing for added protection during COVID-19. They will also be wearing gloves, enforcing social distancing and doing temperature checks.
For meal accommodations, Manzey said the same options will be available that are available during the school year. Students will be accommodated according to their needs while still meeting daily requirements.