Four area airports are set to get funding for basic maintenance costs from the Federal Aviation Administration, thanks to the CARES Act which passed Congress at the end of last month.
The $2 trillion stimulus package included generous aid to the aviation sector, which has been devastated by a series of state-by-state lockdowns in response to coronavirus. $61 billion was allocated in aid directly to airline companies, along with excise tax relief. An additional $10 billion was allocated to help airports maintain essential operations, despite steep declines in traffic and associated revenue. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that $158.7 million of that would be invested in Minnesota airports.
Airports are hugely important to many greater Minnesota communities. Among other things, they provide jobs directly, make area businesses more competitive and can help provide timely medical care and emergency services.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Regionally, Faribault, Le Sueur, Waseca and Owatonna all have their own airports. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s comprehensive analysis, Faribault’s has the largest annual economic impact at $6.6 million, followed by Owatonna at $5.8 million, Le Sueur at $5.3 million and Waseca at $2.3 million.
Le Sueur Municipal Airport will receive the smallest grant, at $20,000. The other three regional airports are set to receive $30,000 each. The funding can be used for operating expenditures, capital expenditures or debt payments.
The four regional airports are small and don’t handle commercial passenger traffic, which has limited the economic blow. Instead, they tend to serve larger area businesses, many of which are considered essential.
Still, area airports have still taken a significant revenue hit, as business travelers put planned meetings on hold and area businesses and organizations scuttle planned events. Faribault’s Airport has been hurt by the closure of the St. Olaf and Carleton colleges in Northfield as well as Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
Waseca and Le Sueur airports have both seen their traffic hit particularly hard by the closure of Minnesota State University-Mankato. Both airports normally receive heavy traffic from the university’s flight school.
Owatonna Airport Manager Dave Beaver said that while the short-term economic impact due to the virus is uncertain, the grant program is likely to be a significant help for small airports like Owatonna’s to maintain their facilities and keep up with basic costs.
“These grants will be a good way to ensure that we can maintain safe operations and cover basic operational costs,” he said.
Beaver said he’s hopeful that more funding will be coming from the federal government, particularly if the shutdown lasts into the summer. Both President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have expressed interest in an additional round of federal stimulus.
Another round of funding could help area airports to complete long-awaited or discussed projects. The city of Faribault, for example, has prioritized expanding its airport as a way to continue its success in attracting investment from national and international firms.
Minnesota’s primary benefactor of the federal funds was, of course, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The largest airport in the Upper Midwest, MSP handles about 98% of all commercial passenger boardings in Minnesota and received more than $125 million in aid.
While MSP is unquestionably the state’s most important airport, 132 others are located throughout the state. Including MSP, seven Minnesota airports are under the purview of the Metropolitan Airport Council, while the remainder are spread throughout greater Minnesota.