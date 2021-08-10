An audit of the city of Le Sueur’s finances had good news and bad news for the City Council on Monday.
On the bright side, the city is enjoying a healthy $1 million general fund and thriving water fund. However, more than half of the general fund’s expenditures are subsidizing the Community Center, which fell into a $600,000 deficit at the end of 2020.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, the city received more dollars and spent more cash than anticipated. City revenues reached $3 million, around $800,000 more than budgeted, due to $300,000 in CARES Act funding and a pass through DEED grant. Spending rose to $3.2 million, around $500,000 overbudget. That total was also influenced by a pass through DEED grant sent to the HRA.
At the end of the year, Le Sueur witnessed a $140,000 boost in the general fund, leaving the city with $1 million in its coffers. However, the city’s available spending money is constrained by a $600,000 deficit in the Community Center Fund. More than half of general fund expenditures went back to the city to pay a $184,000 subsidy to the Le Sueur Community Center.
The coronavirus pandemic was not as kind to the Community Center. The city anticipated $1.4 million in revenue, but pandemic restrictions closed down the facility for most of the year and cut the center’s revenues down to $850,000. The city cut down potential losses by reducing expenses to $879,000 and subsidized the Community Center fund with CARES Act dollars and $184,000 out of the general fund.
While the city mitigated losses to $19,000, the Community Center fund was already indebted before the pandemic. The deficit stood at $188,000 in 2017 and grew to $270,000 in 2018 and jumped to $606,000 in 2019 before reaching $625,000 in 2020.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said the Community Center’s losses were influenced by inactive customers canceling their membership in the wake of rate changes.
“We reached out to every member that was existing and let them know the rates were changing,” said Kruggel. “In that time, people that maybe had memberships but weren’t active made the decision to not be members.”
Maintenance costs on the other hand continued to rise, leading the city to close the indoor pool through both 2020 and 2021. The city also assembled a task force in March to address the operational costs of the facilities. Auditor Matt Mayer of BerganKDV said that balancing the Community Center budget would not be enough, and advised the council to make a plan to create a surplus in the Community Center fund.
“I think that task force is great. It’s going to work on operations,” said Mayer. “But finance-wise, policy-wise, it’s going to come back to the council to make decisions financially on levy, on subsidies, on transfers, on loan forgiveness, whatever your decisions are to get that fund balance back in place.”
The city of Le Sueur already has a 10-year surplus plan, said Kruggel. In 2021, the city hopes to have a $60,000 surplus in the budget at the end of the year and continue clawing the Community Center out of debt with incremental $60,000 surpluses over the next nine years.
Le Sueur’s water utility fund remains healthy, and the fund balance has multiplied over the past five years from $55,000 in 2016 to $2.3 million in 2020. Sewer, by contrast, stands at a $1.9 million deficit and has been in debt over the past five years and has been reliant on dollars generated by the water fund. Mayer advised the city to consider the sewer fund deficit as a second priority next to the Community Center.
The electric utility fund balance was at $800,000, a notable $300,000 increase from 2019 after a three-year decline. While electric has a substantial balance, the fund subsidizes 20% of the general fund.
“I think that’s a reasonable fund balance to have, but as a reminder, you are relying on this fund for $500,000 a year to go into your general fund,” said Mayer. “So there’s not a lot of cushion with an $800,000 fund balance.”