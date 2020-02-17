The Henderson community is helping one local business owner get back on her feet.
The year 2019 was a difficult one for Barb Wagar Conrad. The owner of Wagar’s Grocery and Shell Gas had been scrimping whatever extra cash she had to go toward a new bathroom remodel. Her plans would cost around $30,000, but the flooding on Hwy. 93 and County Road 6 made building that nest egg all the more burdensome. But, even under the hindrance of running a gas station during a year where roads into town were closed for more than 60 days, Conrad was still well on her way.
“Over the last year, it was like I got a couple bucks here, got a couple bucks there, because they told me it would be $30,000 to redo the bathroom,” said Conrad. “I was just about there.”
But more trouble found its way to the business. Just a few weeks ago, Wagar’s Grocery and Shell Gas was robbed and the perpetrator(s) stole the funds Conrad set aside for the project.
“It’s very fresh and it’s kind of a stab in the heart,” said Conrad. “I keep telling myself nobody got hurt. I’ve been kicked before, I’ll get up and get going again, but Danny was just insistent that I wasn’t going to do it alone.”
Her plight caught the attention of friend and fellow business owner Danny Ross, manager of the Henderson RoadHaus. With his own experience running a community operation, Ross was quick to offer his help.
“Knowing my mother is also a small business owner and truly understanding how hard it is to operate a business and then to hear such a terrible scenario, my heart broke for her,“ said Ross.
He wasn’t alone in his desire to come to Conrad’s aid. As a board member for the Henderson Classic Car Roll-In, he turned there to see if the group would be willing to raise funds for Conrad. The response was an immediate 'Yes,' said Ross. The only challenge was persuading Conrad herself.
“When I presented the idea to her, she was extremely reluctant to say 'Yes,' to allow us to help,” said Ross. “I just asked her if she would be mad at me if I did, and she said ‘Well, how could I be mad,' and that was good enough for me.”
With his wife, Amy Ross, and the Henderson Classic Car Roll-In Committee, Danny organized a fundraiser for the Main Street business during the Henderson Roll-In Winter Polka & Trivia Party on Feb. 22. From 2-4 p.m. Larry Novotny, the One Man Band, will entertain during the Polka Dance at the Henderson Event Center, followed by the Classic Car Trivia Contest set to conclude at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but patrons will have the opportunity to make a donation to Conrad for the remodeling project. Free door prizes will be awarded after the dance.
From 6-10 p.m., Henderson RoadHaus will host a beer bash in Conrad’s name. The price of admission is $10, and all proceeds go to the remodel. For those who cannot attend either event, but still want to help out, Danny & Amy Ross have set up a gofundme for Conrad. So far, 16 donors have contributed $490 to the project’s end goal of $9,000.
“People’s reactions have been incredible,” said Conrad. “I’m optimistic that if I can’t do [the remodel] immediately, that I can get it back on a timeframe. If I can’t do it immediately, (the funds) will be put toward it.”
“It’s very humbling,” she continued. “I’m just overwhelmed by the kindness, but then again, I’m not surprised, because that’s what this town does for people. It’s a great place to live, and I don’t want to live anyplace else. I’ve been here 39-40 years, and that’s what this community does. It pulls together.”