Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.