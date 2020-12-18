Tri-City United administrators hope to open school back up in the new year, but students won’t return all at once.
Early learners in pre-k through third grade would be the first to return to school under a phase-in plan presented to the Tri-City United School Board on Dec. 13. Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said that details could change as news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic develops.
“This is a plan for what it might look like,” said Seifert. “I can’t say when. We want to have the how and what it looks like so when the when comes, we’re ready.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz updated the state's Safe Learning Plan used by schools across the state on Wednesday to allow all elementary schools to operate in-person starting Jan. 18. Walz cited young kids' lesser susceptibility to serious complications from COVID-19 and a better understanding by state health officials of how to mitigate spread of the virus in school buildings.
“There is strong evidence we are starting to turn a corner thanks to the hard work of Minnesotans over the last few weeks to keep each other safe. But we aren’t out of the woods yet," he said. "This way forward will help bridge the gap to vaccination by continuing to protect hospital capacity while prioritizing getting our kids back in the classroom and supporting Minnesotans’ quality of life.”
Under Tri-City United's plan, students would return to school in three phases and go back to the learning models they were in before they moved to distance learning.
The first phase of students includes preschoolers and kindergartners returning to in-person learning. Grades 1-3 would go back to the hybrid A group and B group schedule. Students receiving special services would also return in the first phase with level 3 students going to the classroom every day and levels 1 and 2 learning through the hybrid model. Students identified as “at-risk” and struggling with distance learning by teachers and principals would also return to school in the first phase.
In the second phase, grades 4-6 would return to the hybrid A/B model. Students new to the country that are not currently on a schedule would also be able to be back in class. Certain hands-on high school courses like welding would also be made available for in-person learning. In phase three, all students would be back at school.
The first phase of the plan could kick in as early as January depending on the county case rates and student and staff infections, said Seifert. If possible, the TCU School Board could hold a special meeting on Jan. 4 to establish a timeframe, allowing the the first group of students to return to school on Monday, Jan. 11 or Tuesday Jan. 19 to allow teachers to use Martin Luther King Jr. Day for planning.
The unknowns
Seifert did not establish a potential timeline for the second and third phases of the plan.
“What we’re looking at right now is the unknown of what does the next two to three weeks hold for us,” said Seifert. “But we also know that we need to get some of our kids back and Le Sueur County Public Health is aware of that and our focus is getting our earliest in.”
Safety is not the only concern that could prevent the school from returning to hybrid learning. TCU may not even have the staffing and student capacity to keep the school open if the virus continues to spread. In the first two weeks of December, the school district has heard reports of two staff members and 11 students that have confirmed cases of COVID.
“When you look at that, there would be a significant amount of quarantining going on if we were in a hybrid model right now,” said Seifert.
School Board reactions to the plan were positive. Member Ashley Rosival believed the phase-in plan could be a safe option for the district as long as the administration kept in communication with Le Sueur County Public Health and continued to allow parents to choose between hybrid and distance learning for their child.
“I heard a lot of parents are struggling now and you have to weigh the mental health issues with the other risks,” said Rosival. “So keeping in mind those special needs kids or even kids that are really struggling and mentally struggling, and reaching out to those families.”
School Board Chair Marsha Franek was also supportive, expressing a desire to get kids back in school as soon as it is safe to do so.
“Not that I want us to go all in, but these kids need to be in school for the mental, social and emotional part of things and do it as safely as we possibly can,” said Franek. “I would like to go with plans and be aggressive as far as the plan goes, but do it and have the support of everyone involved.”
The School Board may also become more involved in the conversations Tri-City United is having with Le Sueur County Public Health. Board Member Michelle Borchardt pushed for the board to take a more active role by having members attend the meetings and report back to the full board.
“I know lots of us are getting parent emails, calls and text messages and Facebook messages and I think we need to be more involved at that level,” said Borchardt. “I feel like maybe we’re not hearing everything we need to hear and I want to make sure that we’re a part of it.”