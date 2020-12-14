Each year, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Mounted Posse teams up with the Le Sueur County Department of Human Services and the Salvation Army to host an annual Shop with a Cop event.
This year, the event looked different, due to COVID-19. On Dec. 9, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office deputies hand delivered wrapped gifts to 20 kids and their families. Each shopper was provided with $175 to spend on the child and their families. Each child was also presented with a $60 meat bundle to enjoy with their families.
Sheriff Brett Mason stated: “I am very thankful that we were able to complete our Shop with a Cop event considering the difficult times we have experienced during this pandemic. The smiles on the children’s faces, as well as the law enforcement officers, continues to make this event a success. I cannot thank the volunteers enough that take the time out of their busy lives to assist with our event.”
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who played a special role in making the event possible. The Sheriff's Office pointed out the support of KCHK, Sheriff’s Youth Project of Le Sueur County (SYP), Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, all the local police departments of Le Sueur County, Pastor Garth and the Hill Spring Church, Pastor Jamie of Spirit of Life Church, Odenthal Meats, New Prague Sportsman’s Club, and individual community members.