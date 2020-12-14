Two Tri-City United volleyball players had their accomplishments recognized by the Minnesota River Conference. Senior outside hitter and setter Jordyn Brownlee earned a spot on the all-conference team while senior outside hitter Sam Lang received an honorable mention.
Jordyn Brownlee is the daughter of Melissa and James Brownlee. Brownlee was a captain this season, a three-year starter, and MRC Honorable Mention All-Conference for the 2019 season. Brownlee’s athleticism showed this season playing multiple positions; attacking on the right side, outside, and starting as the team’s setter for multiple games. Brownlee led the team with 99 assists, 71 kills, 127 digs, 13 blocks, and 11 aces. Brownlee was also one of the team’s leading passers, providing consistent ball control.
Sam Lang is the daughter of Shannon and Dan Lang. Lang was a captain this season and a three-year letter winner. Sam led the team with 92 kills, had 108 digs, 13 blocks, and 11 aces this season. Sam also led the team in serve receive/passing and provided consistent leadership throughout the season.