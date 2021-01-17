The Tri-City United girls basketball team started its season against a team it hasn’t had trouble with in the past, but St. Clair didn’t give the Titans an easy time Saturday, Jan. 16, ultimately defeating TCU 62-54.
Coach Don Marcussen said Saturday’s game was typical for a first game for the Titans. St. Clair was fast and racked up points with more than 20 offensive rebounds.
“One thing the girls will have to do a better job at is making a better effort on the small things,” said Marcussen. “We’re clearly out of game shape, but we’ll work on that.”
Highlights for the Titans were players Sam Lang, Jess Dull and Sami Tiede, who led the TCU offensive line. The team’s defense was weaker, said Marcussen, but it was something the team could improve on as the season continues.
“The best thing is all of this can be corrected by the girls themselves,” said Marcussen. “It isn’t a skills thing as much as it is an effort to do the small things.”