It's the end of an era for the Valley Green Square Mall and the beginning a new legacy.
The Valley Green Square Mall has been a staple of Le Sueur for more than 40 years, but under new ownership the mall is being redeveloped with a new layout, a new name, and room for the construction of Main Street.
On Oct. 6, Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group welcomed city officials and residents to the groundbreaking of Valley Green Square Mall and the construction of the new Tiller and Main.
"Our development team knows that no renovation is complete without fresh branding, so we are going to be renaming the building" said Cate DeBates, Director of Business Development with CBC Fisher. " It was important to the owners that the new brand reflect the profit and prosperity this is bringing to Main Street and they also wanted to stay true to Le Sueur's deep agricultural history. Just like a farmer tills up the earth, we we want to break ground to build innovation and opportunity for the citizens and businesses here."
Meet Tiller + Main
To begin the start of redevelopment, the development team and city officials including Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio and Mayor Gregory Hagg swung sledgehammers at a wall inside the mall to reveal the new logo of soon-to-be Tiller and Main.
Tiller and Main will continue to serve the city of Le Sueur as a business center, but with the addition of an apartment complex and a new layout. The west side of the mall is being demolished to create space for Main Street to be reconnected. Since Valley Green Square Mall was constructed in the 1970's, its borders have split the northern and southern halves of the road.
With Main Street reconnected, DeBates said that it would give the mall opportunity to host new storefronts facing the west, which could include retailers and offices on the main level. Existing businesses on the second floor will be relocated to the main floor to make room for 16 apartment spaces.
The apartments will consist of six studio apartments at 530 square feet for $750 a month, five 650 square foot one bedroom units at $900 a month and five 1,000 square foot two bedroom apartments at $1,100 a month. The spaces are planned to debut in 2021 with washers and dryers in each unit and stainless steel appliances.
"We hope to bring a livability to the building," said DeBates. "Which is really nice because it really creates that watchdog community feel. The 24/7 life on-site."
DeBates said that the development team hopes to work with current tenants as they are relocated in the building. New and existing tenants will also have some input on the new facade which will face Main Street. Tiller and Main will have glass storefronts lining the road and the stores will be able to add their own branding to the exterior.
"It's going to be the tenants and whoever wants to be in the building will help drive that because they want to be in the exterior," said DeBates. "It will definitely have that downtown Le Sueur vibe, but with a modern twist to it."
The developers hope to have the mall ready to open by spring or summer of next year, but DeBates said that it was too early to give an end date.
Years in the making
The groundbreaking was welcomed with high spirits by the city of Le Sueur, which has spent nearly five years trying to connect Main Street and revitalize the mall. Connecting Le Sueur's downtown area was being explored under the administration of the previous mayor Bob Broeder and Economic Development Director Ed Tschida back in 2016.
One major factor has held Le Sueur back from pursuing this project over the years: cost. With upwards if $10 million needed to connect Main Street, the city was in need of public funds to make the proposal a reality.
That lack of funding put a stop to the city's hopes for Main Street in 2019. Last year, the city had talked with the Minnesota Department of Transportation about opening Main Street as a three way stop, but the money simply wasn't there. A grant application the city sent to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) was rejected.
Further complicating those efforts was a mall that had fallen on tough times. Several tenant businesses had been forced to close or vacate from the mall in years prior, leaving the Valley Green Square Mall in dire straits and $1.2 million in mortgages the owners were struggling to pay off.
Over the years, the city had discussed numerous possibilities for the mall, whether it be, updating the facade, a partial demolition to reconstruct Main Street, or demolishing and replacing the mall in it's entirety.
In May, 2020, the city's efforts over the years finally paid off. Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio negotiated a successful deal with Building Good Downtowns LLC and the mall owners to sell and revitalize the mall and open Main Street. With a successful DEED grant of $850,000, all the cards were now in place to make this reconstruction a reality.
"I'm just so grateful for Mike Brennan and Samantha DiMaggio," said Mayor Hagg. Brennan is the president of Mankato development firm Brennan Construction and Properties . He has advised Le Sueur on the mall redevelopment over the years and his firm is working construction on the building. "Sam and Mike were able to get together and put all of this together."
Growing Le Sueur
At the heart of efforts to redevelop the mall and reopen Main Street has been a desire to turn Le Sueur's downtown area into a center of growth. With this redevelopment project and city efforts to repair streets like Hwy. 112, Mayor Hagg believes the city is well on the path to thriving.
"I am very, very happy," said Mayor Hagg at the demolition. "I can remember when this was an open street and back in those days you and Hotel Wilke, the bakery and so many other places and even housing ... I think that's an indicator for what the future is going to look like for the city of Le Sueur."