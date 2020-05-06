Le Sueur-Henderson is pushing ahead on the referendum, but they're also going back to basics.
On Monday, the School Board voted to partner with Kraus Anderson, a Minnesota construction firm that would oversee the referendum planning process and the building of a new facility if it were to pass in a referendum.
Kraus Anderson was one of two companies interviewed by the School Board, the other being R.A. Morton of St. Cloud. The School Board was in agreement that both companies would be good choices, but split 5-2 in Kraus Anderson’s favor.
The decision to take on Kraus Anderson reflected the School Board’s belief that the district had a lot more work to do to plan for a referendum and garner support from the community. School Board Clerk Kelsey Schwartz strongly believed that Kraus Anderson had a better plan to organize community input and get the referendum passed, a task that Schwartz felt the previous facility task force failed to do.
“Our taxpayers are paying for this school and they should be able to have a say,” said Schwartz. “No fault to anybody on this board, but I think we need to restart the task force process and I just think that some of the tools Kraus Anderson has, and the experience they have, would be far more of a benefit to Le Sueur-Henderson than what R.A. Morton has.”
Other members of the board expressed the need to gain the community’s trust after the previous facility task force, which failed to give a consensus-driven recommendation to the School Board after several months of weekly meetings. The task force favored a referendum to construct a new facility and to close down Park Elementary, but was divided on the costs of the referendum, where the new facility should be and whether to have two or three schools in the community.
Members of the task force frequently complained that they were not given enough information to make a confident recommendation. This led to the district hiring a new architect firm, Wendel Companies, to replace Unesco, the firm which assisted Le Sueur-Henderson with the community task force.
School Board Director Gretchen Rehm echoed Schwartz’ desire to restart referendum planning and the support for Kraus Anderson. She emphasized the need for strong marketing, either from the construction manager, the engineering firm or a third party company.
“To me, it’s very, very, very important, especially with the two communities …” said Rehm. “Until I got into this, I didn’t really see the challenges between the two communities on where the sites are going to go, until I got on the task force, and I think it’s imperative that the communication and the marketing and the stuff that goes out to the public (is) extremely professional and as transparent as possible.”
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck agreed that more referendum planning was needed and added that the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy could change the way the community felt about the referendum and what the board could achieve.
“With the economy where we are right now, this may be a whole different conversation now, too,” said Tuck. “I think we are going to have to go back to some basics. I think we still need to go ahead and hire this person, but we’re going to need to have conversations about what realistically the community will be able to do with all that’s going on out there.”
School Board members Tuck, Schwartz, Rehm, Erina Prom and Brian Kane voted to hire Kraus Anderson. However, Superintendent Marlene Johnson and School Board members Joe Roby and Matt Hathaway recommended R.A. Morton, and Roby and Hathaway voted against the motion.
While Roby and Hathaway both emphasized that they believed Kraus Anderson would do a good job, they expressed more faith in R.A. Morton’s ability as construction managers. The firm had previously worked with Le Sueur-Henderson, garnering a positive recommendation from a former superintendent, and Hathaway believed that, as a smaller company, R.A. Morton construction managers would be more focused and present on Le Sueur-Henderson than a larger company like Kraus Anderson.
“My opinion is the majority of people in these communities know we have an issue at Park and need to do something,” said Hathaway. “The other piece I would caution you all with is, having lived through some projects that go well and don’t go well … if the construction is not managed from a tip top shape, we will have more headaches than we know what to do with when that time comes.”