Scott-Le Sueur County conservationists aren’t known for calling it quits.
When the Minnesota Waterfowl Association, a group dedicated to the conservation of the state’s wild ducks and game, closed their doors Sept. 30 in the wake of declining sales and membership, it would have been easy for the Scott-Le Sueur County chapter to shut down too. Instead, with the proverbial door closed, the chapter opened a window, continuing as a new, locally focused group: The Scott-Le Sueur Waterfowlers.
“Times have changed in the waterfowl and conservation world, and the old duck men are fading into the sunset," MWA Board Chair John Schroers said in a press release. “Due to an aging and declining user base in waterfowl hunting and conservation, a trend has developed over the last decade or so which points to the reality of the time. Declining duck populations, duck stamp sales, access and declining membership are all indicators which contributed to this decision.”
However, the Scott-Le Sueur County chapter refused to fade. Boasting over 200 members, the conservationist group decided it could carry on without the backing of a statewide nonprofit.
“Scott-Le Sueur was the largest chapter in the state,” said Waterfowler member Bob Trnka. “Since the NWA shut its doors, we decided to just start our own organization.”
With a new start comes a new focus. Without a larger organization backing the Waterfowlers, they no longer have to give money to the NWA at large. Instead, donations the Waterfowlers receive can be spent locally.
“Any money we make will be used to keep the conservation habitat effort going,” said Trnka. “All profits will stay local and go to our wood duck build, banquet and local projects.”
The Waterfowlers expect that this new focus will allow them to double their conservation efforts in the community. The new non-profit will continue the traditions of the old NWA chapter such as the Annual Wood Duck Box Building Day, where more than 300 wood duck box habitats are built with the help of young volunteers.
“It’s a whole new start,” said Trnka. “The older guys are handing over things to the young guys, or kids as I call them, because everyone younger than I am is a kid. They’re a great bunch of kids. We have a very strong, younger base on everything.”
One of the newer generations of Waterfowlers is Scott-Le Sueur Waterfowler President Andrew Harms. Harms believes that the makeup and size of the Waterfowlers will keep the organization from falling to the same fate as the NWA.
“[The NWA] didn’t get their name out there,” said Harms. “We’ve always held of the higher numbers of members and higher donations. We felt we could continue on and keep it up. We’ve seen quite an outpouring of youth already.”
To celebrate this new start, the Waterfowlers are having their first annual banquet Nov. 21 at the Park Ballroom in New Prague. The fundraiser will start with a social hour, a live auction, silent auction, kids games and a raffle with more than 100 prizes. Once dinner is served, guests can expect plenty of prize giveaways themed around waterfowl, kids and more. Some of the top prizes include a duck hunting boat and various firearms.
“Come in and have a great time with your family, prizes and a good meal,” said Harms.