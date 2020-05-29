Armed with only face masks and signs, hundreds of protesters joined together in and around Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter Thursday, calling for "Justice for George Floyd."
The part vigil, part protest, organized by Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, paid tribute to a man who died in an officer-involved incident currently under investigation in the Twin Cities. The incident, which was recorded on video and showed an officer kneeling on Floyd's throat, while he exclaimed 'I can't breathe,' has been widely shared across the globe and has led to massive protesting, both peaceful and non-peaceful, around the metro.
Thursday night into early Friday, several fires raged in south Minneapolis and in St. Paul’s Midway area where University Avenue businesses had been sacked earlier in the day. Just after 10 p.m., protesters overran the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct station — one of the epicenters of conflict the night before — after officers withdrew.
The protests in St. Peter were much more controlled, as the group held up signs, attempting to spread awareness and ask for support to causes like Black Lives Matter.
"We stand in solidarity with the protesters in Minneapolis to work for social and racial justice right here in our community," said the Indivisible group in a relase. "We call upon the law enforcement agencies of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties to be proactive, to work with communities, and to establish space for dialogue and build trust especially with black and brown communities."
Participants were asked to maintain strict social distancing at 10 feet and to wear masks.
Speakers at the event included Maurice Staley, acting president of the organizing chapter of the NAACP Mankato; John Harper, admissions counselor, South Central College (North Mankato); Bukata Hayes, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council; Yurie Hong, co-founder and team leader of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato.
After the rally, the Indivisible group said, "Thank you so much to everyone who helped organize, turn out for, and support from wherever you were, our Justice for George vigil. Today was an incredible show of love and support, with hundreds of participants and allies holding ourselves accountable for creating the just and equitable communities we all want."