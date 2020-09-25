The Tri-City United girls soccer team had their toughest soccer meet yet. On Thursday, the Titans fell 11-0 to Mayer Lutheran.
The Crusaders have been a hard team for the budding Titans soccer team to go up against and this year was no exception. But in spite of the heavy loss, the TCU girls’ performance this year was an improvement over the last time they faced off.
“I’m disappointed in a way, but I will say when we played this game last year we lost 16 to nothing, so this year it’s 11,” said Coach Carey Langer. That’s a lot; it hurts, but I guess we had five goals better than last year.”
Mayer Lutheran kept the Titans cornered throughout the game. The Crusaders took control of the ball and forced the game onto the Titans’ territory, keeping TCU on a near constant defense. If that wasn’t trouble enough, Mayer Lutheran was also relentless in their shots on goals. Goalkeepers Danessa Buckingham and Calley Stephens had the difficult job of being the Titans’ last line of defense, but were up to the task.
But despite the efforts of the goalkeepers and some of the Titans top wing defenders including Michelle Ramirez and Gladalupe Lopez, those shots eventually broke through. Mayer Lutheran racked up eight goals by the first half and finished the second with another three.
Tri-City United attempted to push back on offense, but Mayer Lutheran wouldn’t let TCU spend much time on their side of the field. When the Titans pushed forward, the Crusaders were quick to take the ball back and the Titans couldn’t make a single shot on goal.
Coach Langer considered this loss a casualty of the team’s inexperience relative to other soccer programs in the area. Being a young team with many fresh-faced players, the Titans are an underdog when facing schools with an older roster and more years in their programs.
“I don’t believe in moral victories, but again, we’re a program that’s growing and extremely young and that’s what happens when you’re going against a team that’s not as young,” said Langer.