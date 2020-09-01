Tri-City United Schools on Tuesday changed the learning model it'll start the school year to a hybrid model with for all kindergarten students and those in grades one to 12.
In a email to the newspaper, Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said that preschoolers will follow the kindergarten model with students attending all days that were planned. This decision is based on updated data received Tuesday from Le Sueur County Public Health.
Earlier this month, COVID-19 cases reached a new peak in Le Sueur County. The county saw more than 120 cases this month, 326 total cases as of Aug. 24. The virus also killed a person in their 50s, bringing the total number of deaths in the county up to two.
On Thursday, Aug. 20, Le Sueur County saw the highest number of cases reported in a single day: 21. In the Friday that followed, the county reported an additional 18 cases. Prior to Thursday, the most cases the county reported on a single day was 9. From Aug. 17-23, the county saw 68 new cases, more than double the previous high of 32.
Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy said the influx of new cases was potentially linked to community transmission.
On Aug. 17, the TCU School Board approved an in-person model for elementary students, in which kindergartners through sixth graders would report to school every day with a number of added safety precautions.
“It’s normal school with a lot of safety measures being taken,” said Seifert said at the time. “Otherwise, it’s pretty normal.”
Grades 7-8 will be separated into two groups on a five-period block schedule under a hybrid model. One group would attend school in person every Monday and Wednesday, while the other group would attend every Tuesday and Thursday. When not in school, students will be distance learning from home. On Fridays, the groups would alternate schedules so that each group is in the building every other Friday.
High school students in grades 9-12 will also be split up into two groups under a hybrid model. Like the middle school, groups will be in school on either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday while alternating Fridays.
Look for more tomorrow on this story.