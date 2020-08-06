In between two major housing and redevelopment projects, the Le Sueur City Council spent their July 27 meeting establishing a tax increment financing (TIF) district on Valley Green Square Mall and calling a public hearing for a TIF on Le Sueur Meadows.
A TIF reimburses developers for the costs of building and improving their properties through paying back taxes that are generated by a new building or improvements.
During the July 27 meeting, the Le Sueur City Council held a public hearing to establish a TIF district on the Valley Green Square Mall. The TIF is part of a negotiation between the city and Building Good Downtowns LLC. The developer purchased the mall on June 30 with plans to redevelop the facility into a mixed-use building with 47,900 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 15,000 square feet for 14 apartments on the second floor. The developer is expected to transfer around 20,000 square feet of land owned by the mall to the city of Le Sueur to allow Main Street to be reconnected.
Through the TIF, Building Good Downtowns will pay taxes on the mall, but 90% of additional tax dollars that come from added value to the mall through redevelopment will be given back to the developer. Taxes that are currently paid on the mall would continue. The TIF would remain in place for 26 years and up to $452,000 in potential tax revenue from the mall could be claimed by the developer. If tax revenue is higher than the city anticipates, the TIF may be paid off before the 26-year mark.
The 10% of the TIF that goes to the city will be spent on administrative costs. If the district generates extra TIF dollars, the money could be used to reimburse city and EDA expenses involved in connecting Main Street and redeveloping the mall. Major expenses include a $300,000 forgivable loan to Building Good Downtowns to build a new mall facade and the costs of constructing Main Street.
Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio said that the TIF was necessary to make up for some of the expenses the developer would incur in redeveloping the mall. The developer is expected to spend $9 million in redevelopment and another $1.5 million to bring the building up to code.
DiMaggio added that the city would take on no risk in creating a TIF. In order to receive reimbursement from the TIF, the developer must meet all the conditions the city and developer agreed upon. If the developer does not follow up on the plans they presented to the city, they will receive no money for it.
"It's really the developer that carries the risk on this," said DiMaggio. "The risk that we may have is that we are putting in Main Street. That's something we'll have to discuss at a later point if that's financially feasible, if we want to bond for that."
Le Sueur has awarded TIFs of a similar size to developers for housing and redevelopment projects in the past including Greenfield Estates, Le Sueur Meadows, Veens Super Valu, Bimedia Inc. and Oak Terrace.
Developer finances costs of improvements, city reimburses the expenditures with TIF revenues, city payments are contingent on availability of TIF revenues, developer carries risk that TIF revenues are sufficient, failure of city to make tif payments does not constitute default.
The public hearing was attended by Le Sueur County Commissioner John King, a Le Sueur resident, who asked the council if a property could be entered into a TIF district multiple times. He also asked what expenses the developer would be reimbursed for.
Shannon Sweeney, an associate of David Drown Associates, Inc. who worked on the TIF, said that there was no limitations on how many times a property could be entered into a TIF, but a TIF would not do anything unless property values were significantly raised. He added that the TIF would reimburse Building Good Downtowns for bringing the building up to code.
"Anything that isn't up to current code is essentially eligible for reimbursement," said Sweeney. "In this instance a lot of that expense would go to roof replacement, HVAC replacement, energy code issues things like that."
Le Sueur Meadows
After the council approved a TIF for Building Good Downtowns, a second public hearing was called to establish a TIF district in Le Sueur Meadows on Sept. 28.
The developer is seeking a 26-year TIF amounting to $740,000, 95% of which would go to Le Sueur Meadows. This would be a reimbursement for a $2 million project to rehabilitate 40 apartments at Le Sueur Meadows and construct 39 new ones.
Le Sueur Meadows is already in a TIF district established in 2001. $700,000 was awarded, but just $330,000 had been paid. The $700,000 was part of a modification to the TIF in 2005 when the developer had planned to build town homes. Those plans never came to fruition and the TIF district could not generate the full amount. If the new TIF is approved, the current TIF would end.