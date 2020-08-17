The Le Sueur Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person: Lucas John Pfarr.
Lucas was last seen on Aug. 11, and as of Aug. 17, he was still not located. Check lesueurcountynews.com or the Le Sueur Police Department social channels for the latest updates.
Lucas was wearing blue jeans, leather work boots, and a gray polo shirt when he was last seen. He drives a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado single cab pickup, tan in color, with Minnesota license plate 059-RAE.
The family, police and volunteers have been searching across the city and neighboring areas.
The family of Pfarr noted Aug. 17 that, "If anyone owns, hunts, fishes, or cuts trees on any land they own, or someone they know owns, to please search those types of areas/properties. Any and all help is greatly appreciated."
There is no foul play suspected, according to Le Sueur Police. There is no danger to the public. The department is wanting to check on his whereabouts and verify he is OK.
If you have any information about Lucas’s location, contact the Le Sueur Police Department at 507-665-3313.