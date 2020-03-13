With a growing number of cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, around the world and in Minnesota, schools statewide, including Le Sueur-Henderson High School and Tri-City United, have postponed several events in an effort limit opportunities for the contagion to spread.
LS-H Activities Director Jeff Christ announced that the school will not be sending students to the Minnesota River Conference speech meet on Saturday, March 14 at Tri-City United High School. The meet has since been canceled by the Minnesota State High School League.
In addition, LS-H Community Education Director Nate Warden confirmed that the Le Sueur-Henderson Early Childhood Department, along with the Le Sueur-Henderson School District has decided to postpone its annual "Super Saturday" event which was scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 14. The LS-H Middle School play, "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe," which was scheduled to open on March 20 and March 21 has also been postponed.
The MSHSL is also canceling the girls basketball state tournament, as well as the boys section and state basketball tournaments. Section speech tournaments scheduled for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.
Additional details and information on other upcoming events, including spring activities, will be shared by MSHSL later. In the meantime, LS-H is holding spring sports practices as normal, and no decisions have yet been made on the status of the programs moving forward.
The reaction is in response to recent recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) that schools consider postponing non-critical gatherings and events.
“The MDH receives data daily and then responds to that data with information and guidance to school districts,” said Le Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Marlene Johnson. “They provide districts with recommendations on how to proceed. MDH takes these decisions very seriously, so when made, we adjust as a district accordingly. It is my hope that our efforts of prevention and following the MDH recommendations, that we can slow the spread of this virus so that support can be given to those that develop flu like systems and support the prevention of spreading any virus.”
Since then, Gov. Tim Walz moved, on Friday, March 13, to limit gatherings in Minnesota to fewer than 250 people and declared a "peacetime emergency" to heighten the state's readiness to respond to COVID-19. It isn't a strict ban, but it is a recommended guideline by the MDH for events such as church services, youth sports events, business conferences and other gatherings.
The LS-H School District has not planned to close at this time and the MDH is not recommending any closures. But Le Sueur-Henderson has implemented a number of other measures in accordance with MDH guidelines.
Food service has removed shared tables in the Hilltop building and is immediately moving to condiment packets rather than bulk dispensers. Johnson stated that the district will also be diligent in keeping all prep, serving and student areas clean and sanitized daily. This includes but is not limited to changing out self service utensils in between service groups and cleaning and sanitizing all service areas and student lunch tables as often as possible.
As the MDH continues to provide updates on the status of the coronavirus in Minnesota, Superintendent Johnson stated that the district will follow the state’s recommendations.
“Le Sueur-Henderson Schools will continue its prevention measures for COVID 19 based on the recommendations of the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health, and the Minnesota Department of Education,” said Johnson.” We have proactively shared information about COVID 19 to educate our students, staff, parents, and community members about this virus. We are working closely with the Department of Health and we will act accordingly should a confirmed case of COVID 19 be identified. The health and safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance and we will continue to closely monitor this situation and make decisions accordingly with the MDH.”
Le Sueur County News reached out to Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips about potential event cancellations, but he is currently out of the office. Others from the district have not yet responded or declined to comment.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on March 6 in an older, adult resident of Ramsey County who had recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known coronavirus case. As of March 12, a few hundred patients in Minnesota have been tested for the coronavirus with 14 cases testing positive.
There are no known cases of coronavirus in Le Sueur County, or the surrounding area, at this time.
MDH advises that Minnesotans continue to use tried and true methods of preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses. This includes washing your hands, covering your cough and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve, avoiding touching your face and staying home if you develop flu-like symptoms.