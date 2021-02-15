As subzero temperatures chilled the community, Le Sueur-Henderson students delivered one of the best cures for the cold: a warm cup of soup.
Members of LS-H’s National Honor Society held their annual Soup’s On event on Friday, Feb. 12. Traditionally, students would cook their soup for members of the community attending the December choir concert. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, tradition had to change, and Soup’s On was converted into a standalone event with curbside pickup.
“Last year, it was at our choir concert and we had people from our band play solos and stuff and people would just eat soup and listen to the music and everything,” said senior Taylor Hartmann. “We still wanted to do it this year so we just decided to make it a driveby.”
“We wanted to continue the tradition this year and bring some normalcy and delicious soups to help warm up a cold night,” said Special Education teacher Sue Hynes. “And soup is always so comforting.”
To prepare for the event, LS-H students became cooks for a day, taking to the kitchen to whip up three varieties of soup: wild rice, chili and cheddar broccoli. Under the tutelage of Director of Food Services Justin Craig, the students came together to learn new culinary skills while preparing Friday’s feast.
“Justin Craig has been coming in after school with us for the last couple days and he’s basically been teaching us a whole bunch of cooking terms and how to make all the soups and everything,” said senior Greta Nesbit. “He was basically the whole vision behind it and he made all the soups with us so that was really nice of him. He and his company basically donated all the containers and a whole bunch of soup for us.”
Nesbit and Hartmann had volunteered for Soup’s On before, but this was their first year as the lead student coordinators of the soup giveaway.
“I think that the National Honor Society is a great way to get involved and volunteer in the LSH community and school, whether it’s helping out at Soups On or volunteering at the blood drives,” said Hartmann.{span} “I have participated at Soup’s On in previous years and it’s a really great event to be a part of. And this year, I had the chance to plan it with several other people, which has been really fun so far.”
Even with the changes to tradition, demand was high. Students prepared 130 cups of soup and by the end of the night only a couple dozen cups were left. Servers even took preorders to ensure there would be enough soup for everyone.
“It’s been a lot busier than I expected it to be,” said Nesbit. “We’ve just been running them out to people’s cars.”
Not only did the students provide soups to the community, they also took donations for a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event went toward the Le Sueur Food Shelf.
“Thank you to everyone who donated,” said Nesbit. “A lot of people donated a lot of money. And thank you to Justin Craig for helping us out with it. We couldn’t have done it without him and Aviand’s.”