Just in time for the spring housing market, real estate agent Amber Seaver, of Keller Williams Preferred Realty, is planting her home office in the city of St. Peter.
On Tuesday, Seaver and her team broke in their new office at 108 S. Minnesota Ave. with a ribbon cutting. The team and their supporters enjoyed coffee and donuts while being welcomed by the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce.
Over the past seven years, Seaver was based in her Le Sueur office. While she had established herself in the Le Sueur and Henderson area, Seaver said she felt a pull to the St. Peter and Mankato communities, but it was difficult to persuade customers down south to meet with a Le Sueur-based realtor.
“When you sell houses in Mankato, nobody wants to come up all the way to Le Sueur to sign papers,” said Seaver. “So we were trying to meet at River Rock and Patrick’s [on Third]. Well then COVID hit, and then it was becoming really difficult to find that space we need.”
While Seaver is maintaining her Le Sueur office and will meet customers there, the St. Peter location will serve as her primary workspace. The office currently consists of real estate agents Seaver and Dana Plonske, soon-to-be agent Sarah Averbck and listing specialist Corey Paben. Seaver said she was interested in growing the team and looking for opportunities to expand.
Seaver’s team will serve St. Peter, Le Sueur, Mankato, Lake Crystal, Gaylord and any community in the surrounding area.
“If somebody wanted to sell their house, I will definitely help them. I’ve sold houses all the way up North into Elk River," she said.
The new Keller Williams office occupies the former suite of the 4 the Team embroidery and print screening company, which closed its doors in 2020. Since July of last year, Seaver and her husband embarked on a massive remodel to transform the building into its current look.
Passersby can see the office through large windows through six large paneled windows on the side of the building, right off St. Peter's main drag. The office features a homey welcoming area that feels as much like a living room as a place of business. That welcome area is bordered by a column of desks where Seaver and her team work.
Listing specialist Corey Paben, a St. Peter native who actually bought his current St. Peter home from Seaver, was excited to work out of his hometown.
“This community truly has been a part of my entire life, and to be here and to assist people in the community means a lot,” said Paben.
Curious community members can get a close up look at the new office during a grand opening March 17. The event is one part business opening and one part St. Patrick’s Day celebration, featuring live music by GTX, door prizes and free food and drinks from 5 to 7 p.m.
Business has been booming for realtors, as homes are picked off in record times. Seaver expects a similar hot market as more homes are listed this March, but she also predicted that housing would be in short supply. Though housing prices up, she observed that many homeowners aren’t putting their houses on the market, because they’re having trouble finding a new home.
“Last year was absolutely crazy,” said Seaver. “There’s less inventory this year at this time than there was last year, so that’s a little more challenging for us. We’re really going to have to get out there.”