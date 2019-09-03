On August 1, the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) awarded Le Sueur County $6,090,682 to aid the county in building a low pressure sanitary sewer system with grinder pumps in the West Jefferson Lake Area.
The project is being paid for almost in it entirety through state funds. $4,872,546 was given to the county Point Source Implementation Grant (PSIG). The grant is designed to help cities reduce pollutants and help with water quality restoration and protection. The rest of the funding, $1,218,136 was loaned to the county through a Clean Water SRF loan to be paid back to the state over the next 12 years. This loan is specific to assisting cities with wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects.
The West Jefferson sewer project will connect the private service lines of up to 140 properties in areas surrounding West Jefferson Lake to the city of Cleveland’s Sanitary Sewer System. All properties involved in the project have voluntarily petitioned to have their sewer lines connect.
As of September 3, 2019, 141 properties have petitioned to be connected to Cleveland's sewer system. Though 140 connections are available, County Administrator Darrell Pettis explained that up to 144 may be able to have connections.
"We will be taking a couple more [applications] in the 143 or 144 range," said Pettis at the September 3 County Commissioners meeting. "There are a couple of locations which are on fair lots that may not be required due to a sale and splitting of lots. So there might be the ability to add a couple people and stay underneath that 140."
There are three types of assessments that can be paid. Households that want a partial connection are expected to pay an assessment of $5,177. A full connection will cost $9,455 and a duplex, or dual pump connection, will cost $11, 719.
These assessments are preliminary estimates, and the actual costs will be determined after the construction is complete. Bolton & Menk Engineer Jason Femright, the designer of the project, told the County Commissioners at the July 16 board meeting that, "They’re very good estimates. They’re based off of bid numbers and not just engineering estimates."