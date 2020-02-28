The crowds weren't huge, but some supporters in Le Sueur County still turned out Feb. 25 for precinct caucuses.
This year’s caucuses were an historic first for the county and for the state; it’s the first time Minnesota is holding presidential primary elections separately from the caucuses. With a change that might have made the precinct caucuses feel less significant this year, the Le Sueur County gatherings were smaller than four years ago but still drew in party members wishing to dip their feet into the political process.
At Le Sueur City Hall, around 20 Republicans gathered at one of the three GOP precinct caucus sites in the county to make their voices heard. One of the chief duties of the night was to select delegates and alternates among the crowd who would vote in their local races at the Le Sueur County BPOU convention on March 21.
At the convention, the delegates elected at the precinct caucus will endorse candidates running for the party’s nomination in the State House of Representatives and Senate. The caucus was without a straw ballot this year, meaning that the delegates heading to convention have not pledged themselves to a particular candidate. The chosen delegates will also elect delegates and alternates to participate in the congressional district and state conventions, where delegates will endorse candidates for the U.S. House and US. Senate respectively.
“There’s no comparison to 2016,” said Le Sueur Republican Precinct Chair Anne Losinski on the turnout. “The walls were bursting at the seams. We had a straw ballot then, which I think was one of the things that drew people in and now we have a primary to participate in this year, so they aren’t doing any voting, and I think that makes a difference.“
The race for House District 20A looks to be one of the most competitive races for district Republicans this year. The retirement announcement of three-term incumbent Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market, means the race is wide open. So far, three contenders have announced their intention to run for the Republican nomination, including Alan Mackenthun, of Cedar Lake Township, Brian Pfarr, of Le Sueur, and Marko Popovich, of New Market Township. In House District 20B, just one Republican candidate, Josh Gare, is seeking the endorsement to unseat incumbent Sen. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield. For state Senate, first-term incumbent Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, has avoided intraparty challengers, though the DFL has multiple candidates vying for its endorsement.
Beyond selecting or becoming a delegate, the caucuses were an opportunity for members to have an impact on the party. Those interested could volunteer to become a precinct officer, an election judge or poll challenger and could propose additions or changes to the state party platform.
Attendees also heard from local and national politicians, either in person, through a surrogate or through a message. At the Le Sueur precinct caucus, precinct chairs read messages from state candidates, like Sen. Draheim, and national ones, like U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and U.S. Senate hopefuls Jason Lewis and Rob Barrett Jr. who are looking to unseat Sen. Tina Smith, DFL-MN.
“For me, it’s just making a difference for my kids and wanting them to have the freedoms that I’ve been given,” said Le Sueur Republican Precinct Secretary Julie Lundy on why she participates.
Over at the Le Sueur County building in Le Center, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party had one of several precinct caucuses across the county. The switch from a single caucus to a precinct caucus and separate presidential primary comes at a time where the Democratic Party is seeing its largest ever field of presidential contenders. The change initially worried county DFL Treasurer Kim Schatz, but turnout increased from one person to seven from the last precinct caucuses.
“It’s not as big as 2016,” said Schatz. “But for us, not to have the presidential preference ballot and this just being a local caucus, I think turnout was pretty good. I was a little concerned but it was good.”
The local DFL has several races it's looking to win this November. Erina Prom has launched her candidacy for the DFL endorsement for House District 20A, while incumbent Rep. Lippert in 20B is defending his seat. Three candidates are competing for the DFL’s endorsement for Senate District 20 to take on Draheim. The candidates include Davin Sokup, of Northfield, Jon Olson, of Cedar Lake Township, and Suzie Nakasian, of Northfield. Delegates elected at the caucuses are unpledged at this time. Sharon Anderson with the DFL reported that Olson had people speaking for him at every precinct caucus while Sokup had people speaking for him in New Prague.
“We don’t really know who is for who,” said Anderson. “But Jon received favorable responses in every precinct.”
Delegates and alternates who were elected at the precinct caucuses will vote for state House candidates at the Le Sueur County Convention in Montgomery on March 7 and the Senate candidates in the Senate District Endorsing Convention on April 24.