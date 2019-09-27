In a little more than two weeks, the Le Sueur City Council is expected to authorize the city’s participation in the Hwy. 112 Turnback Project.
“The feasibility, from a city standpoint, this project is happening. So we’re coming along as a partner,” said City Engineer Cory Bienfang at the Sept. 23 Le Sueur City Council meeting. “It’s a very timely project for us and ultimately it’s a project that has to happen and is going to be happening.”
At the Sept. 23 meeting, Bienfang presented councilors with a feasibility report on the 2020 Hwy. 112 turnback project, a joint effort between the state of Minnesota, Le Sueur County and the city of Le Sueur to reconstruct the trunk highway and transfer ownership of the highway from the state to the county. The report details the reasons why the city is involved in the project, the planned construction area and costs to the city, county and state.
As part of the 112 turnback project, the city of Le Sueur has received state funds to improve roads adjacent to and connecting to Hwy. 112. The city reports that many streets in the project area are lacking in pavement conditions and suffer from poor drainage and utilities. Several roads will see a full reconstruction including improvements to street lighting, pedestrian trails, sanitary and storm sewers and water mains. These streets include Elmwood Avenue between 356th Street and Kaukis Drive, Hwy. 112 between Kaukis and Main Street and South Second Street. In total, these improvements will cost an estimated $10 million.
In addition, the section of Hwy. 112 between Market Street and Hwy. 169 and North Main Street/Commerce Street between Bridge Street and Market Street will be rehabilitated with a mill and overlay and similar infrastructure improvements. This will come at an estimated cost of over $1 million and bring the total cost between the state, county and city to $13 million when including overhead costs.
Funding for this project will involve both county and city funds. Le Sueur County will cover 100% of the costs to roadway and surfacing work with exception of trails, which will be paid for by the city. The city will pay for sanitary sewer and water main costs, but storm sewers will be cost-shared between the county and city, with the county paying 55% of the expenses and the city paying 45%. The city of Le Sueur will pay for part of its project costs through selling a general improvement bond, enterprise and general funds and special assessments against benefiting properties.
After hearing a report, the City Council unanimously approved setting a public hearing date on Oct. 14. There, residents will be able to contribute their input and ask questions. The city will have estimates of the assessment costs to the 274 benefiting properties.
“We have a reasonable estimate from past project practice — Second Street most notably, in 2017 — so I think we’ll be able to speak to a range and we have providers for ranges already,” said Bienfang
Following the hearing, City Council will vote on a motion to authorize the city’s participation in the project and afterward, order a full assessment hearing. The assessment hearing is unofficially scheduled for January 2020. By the time of the hearing, the city will have its final numbers for assessments.
Construction is expected to begin May 2020 at N Main Street and Bridge Street, with the north end of Commerce Street and south of Elmwood to be completed in 2021, though this is not yet certain.
The project schedule drew some concern from Councilor John Favolise, who questioned how the construction might interfere with Giant Celebration. Bienfang responded that details that far in the future are still unknown, but that the city will keep the festival in mind.
“We’re very well aware of Giant Days and the significance it has for this community,” said Bienfang. “We’ll be very cognizant as we layout those final contracts to make sure that’s the most accessible it can be, but I don’t have the specifics with that yet.”
Residents can access the 153-page feasibility report at the city of Le Sueur website.