As work is about to begin on the County Road 22 turnback, formerly known as Hwy. 112, potential projects to construct a roundabout on the intesection of County Road 28 and Trunk Hwy. 13 and to open up access to the Le Sueur County Justice Center could also be on the horizon.
On Tuesday, April 7, the Le Sueur County Commissioners met virtually over Webex, in light of COVID-19, to discuss a number of street projects, including the County Road 22 turnback project. With the approval of the Le Sueur City Council, the county accepted a $15.2 million contract with S.M. Hentges & Sons of Jordan MN. Construction on the project could start as soon as the end of the month.
“We have a meeting scheduled with the contractor later this week to find out what their intentions are on schedule,” said Highway Department Director David Tiegs. “But from what I’m hearing is they would like to start before the end of the month.”
In total, construction would stretch over 3.5 miles of roadway and 30 intersections in Le Sueur, including County Road 22 (112 turnback) from County Road 115 to Ferry Street; Ferry from Elmwood to S. Fourth Street; S. Fourth Street from Ferry to Bridge Street; Bridge from S. Fourth Street to N. Main Street; and Commerce Street from Market Street to the Hwy. 169 ramp. Also covered by the project is Ferry Street between Elmwood Avenue and Kingsway Drive; Ferry between S. Fourth Street and S. Second Street; and S. Second Street from Ferry to Bridge Street.
The $15.2 million bid, which was awarded by the commissioners last month, contingent on approval from the city of Le Sueur, was the lowest of two bids the county received, but higher than the engineer’s estimate of $13.7 million. The city of Le Sueur is responsible for paying roughly $5 million of the project costs. The city will pay an invoice to the county at the end of the first year of construction in 2020 and at the end of the second year in 2021.
“The bid came in a couple million higher than the engineer’s estimate,” Commissioner John King said in a question to Tiegs. “Was that increase on the county’s portion costs or the city’s portion costs or was it split between the two?”
“Both sides are seeing an increase,” said Tiegs. “There was some on utilities and then as far as our portion goes for prices on aggregate and things of that nature were a little higher, but both sides see an increase.”
Along with the construction costs, $1.2 million was awarded to Bolton & Menk for construction administration and consultation services
Bolton & Menk would have what’s called a resident project representative on site daily to coordinate with the contractor, inspect and answer questions as needed,” said Tiegs. “[Le Sueur’s] city engineer would also be the engineering contract manager to help facilitate change orders and things of that nature.”
Roundabout project
A number of other projects were discussed at the meeting, including a Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) led project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 28 and Hwy. 13, located north of Montgomery. Twenty-two crashes between 2009 and 2019, including one fatality and three serious injuries, have been logged at this intersection, drawing concern from MNDOT and residents in the area. The state reached out to Le Sueur County to gauge their interest in a roundabout.
“I stated to MNDOT that the only way I would recommend being a part of a project like this is if there were alternative funds available,” said Tiegs. “With that being said, we looked into the availability of highway safety improvement plan funds, and we were approved for a grant for Le Sueur County for $765,000.”
The grant would cover 90% of Le Sueur County’s costs for the roundabout improvement, though Commissioner Steve Rohlfing pointed out that if the costs were higher than the engineer’s estimate, the county would have to pay more as well. A finalized plan hasn’t been put together for a roundabout, but MNDOT is targeting 2022 as a potential date for construction. The commissioners were not asked to take any action on the issue at the meeting.
Justice Center entrance
Since Fall, 2019 Le Sueur County has been working with MNDOT to open a north side entrance to the Justice Center off of Hwy. 99. Currently, the Justice Center is only accessible through the south side off of Commerce Drive.
In order to access the new Justice Center entrance, Hwy. 99 would need a right turn lane for eastbound traffic and a left turn for westbound traffic. This would require a 6.5-foot lane shift for both traffic directions on Hwy. 99 starting east of Commerce Drive.
Tiegs updated the commissioners to let them know that the Highway Department is close to submitting a complete plan to MNDOT. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $750,000. MNDOT has agreed to provide a lump sum of $200,000 to cover construction costs relating to Commerce Drive.