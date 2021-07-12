Le Sueur came out and felt the noise on Saturday for the Giant Days annual kickoff event.
A lineup of rocking acts took the stage at American Legion Park, concluding with an appearance from nationally-known classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. The crowd danced along to covers of Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Def Leppard and more to get excited for Le Sueur’s annual Giant Days celebration next month.
Hundreds of Le Sueur residents and out-of-towners ushered into Legion Park for a taste of the food trucks, quenched their thirst at the beer garden and jammed out to the music. The event was welcomed by the community after Giant Days and the kickoff were canceled last summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic and replaced with a corn giveaway.
“We were worried because of the weather. It was supposed to be raining until about 3-4 p.m., but we turned out pretty good,” said Giant Days organizer Jaimie Erickson. “We couldn’t ask for better weather.”
The event began with a ceremony to honor the nation’s past, present and future veterans. Allison Dvorak, the granddaughter of a local Vietnam veteran, sang the national anthem as the Le Sueur Color Guard representing the Le Sueur American Legion and Le Sueur Veterans of Foreign Wars carried the flag. Overhead, three fighter jets flew back and forth across the sky.
The kickoff’s long lineup of musical talent began to play at 2 p.m. starting with local polka players, the Charlie Moore Band. Cosmic Country took the stage at 4 p.m. followed by local musician Jared Graff at 6 p.m. The crowd grew slowly as they moved on before reaching its peak at 8 p.m. for the Arch Allies Concert. Fog shot up from the stage as the classic rock tribute band had the audience dancing to crowd-pleasing hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey and “Runaway” by Bon Jovi.
Many Le Sueur residents, such as Tracy Ugwill-Mueller, came, not just for the music, but to spend time with family and show solidarity and support for the community.
“[I’m here] to help support the community and to get things going,” said Ugwill-Mueller. “This doesn’t happen very often. You have to support your town festivals before they start dying out.”
The event also drew first time visitors like Dan and Anna Anderson. They both attended the main Giant Days event in the past, but this was their first time at the kickoff event and as sponsors on behalf of their business McGraw Monuments in Le Sueur.
“We support Le Sueur because that’s where [Anna] grew up and that’s where our business is,” said Dan Anderson.” It’s good music, too.”
As exciting as the kickoff was, it’s only an appetizer for the celebration to come. Giant Days will return to Le Sueur on Aug. 6-8 with much more on the schedule. The annual festival features a parade, fireworks, mini rods and a bevy of musical talent including Jared Graff, Uncle Chunk, Hailey James, Sheldon Grant and Hitchville. This year’s Giant Days will also feature carnival games, rides and food.
“We haven’t had a carnival here in over 10 years, so this will be nice for our young people in town,” said Erickson. “We’ll have kiddie rides, medium rides, adult rides, games and fair food we don’t have with our local vendors. It’s going to be pretty exciting.”