The Minnesota Department of Human Services has asked that counties reimburse the state for $8.8 million in misspent federal funds, but myriad counties, including Le Sueur and Nicollet, have refused to pay and declared that it’s the state’s responsibility for mismanaging funds.
Controversy over financial mismanagement at the DHS erupted this year when the department uncovered $61 million in overpayments to substance abuse treatments at facilities not eligible for federal funds. Of that amount, the DHS is seeking $8.8 million from Minnesota’s 87 counties, including $27,312 from Le Sueur and $22,172 from Nicollet. The DHS has not yet explained to the counties how the department calculated what they owe.
Now, counties, in coordination with the Association of Minnesota Counties, are pushing the State Legislature to use state funds to reimburse the federal government.
“What we have done is we sent the letter to the Department of Human Services stating that we do not intend to repay what they’ve made an error on until the state legislature can address the issue in the 2020 session,” said Nicollet County Administrator Ryan Krosch. “This is something that the Association of Minnesota Counties has recommended that we do, because they think there will likely be legislation passed that has the state cover the cost of these errors and not the county. Most counties are not going to pay this amount and are going to wait and see what happens in the state legislature.”
Krosch added that Gov. Tim Walz addressed the overpayments at an Association of Minnesota Counties Conference and told counties that waiting for next year’s legislative session would be the best course of action. Some lawmakers have already indicated that a bill should be passed to hold the state responsible for the counties’ share of the funds.
In the event that the counties are forced to repay the DHS, Krosch said the impact on Nicollet would be minor in comparison to other counties.
“If no legislation is passed, I’m sure we would end up having to repay that and although it’s a good sized amount of money, we’re one of the more fortunate counties that have a lower amount to pay back,” said Krosch. “Other counties have to pay back much more than we do, so the impact to Nicollet County wouldn’t be dramatic, but to some other counties it would be significant.”
Le Sueur County Administrator Darrell Pettis also reported that having to compensate the DHS wouldn’t hurt the county’s ability to function.
“Our Human Services budget is in the multi-millions per year,” said Pettis. “The county just approved a Human Services budget under $70 million. We don’t take $27,000 lightly, but we do have the ability to absorb that if we have to. We don’t agree with it, but if we have to, we have to.”