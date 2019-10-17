The mayor of Le Center had his car stolen and damaged in September, according to recent charges filed in Le Sueur County District Court.
Drew Neil Jaspers, 32, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, is charged with felony motor vehicle theft and gross misdemeanor theft. He allegedly stole Mayor Josh Fredrickson's vehicle, and multiple valuable items inside, from the Factor Motors parking lot in Le Center.
"It’s been very frustrating," said Fredrickson in an interview Thursday, Oct. 17. "I grew up in Le Center, lived here all my life, so outside of college, it’s been my home. I never thought something like this would happen. It was the first time in my life I felt like a victim or I was violated in some way, shape or form."
According to the complaint, upon hearing the car had gone missing, officers entered it into a law enforcement search system.
"I was assuming someone took it as a joke or someone moved it on me, so the first indicator (the car was stolen) was that I didn’t get any texts from friends the next morning," Fredrickson said. "I realized ‘Oh my gosh, someone really did steal my car.’"
Jaspers was made a suspect through the investigation, the complaint said. Jaspers is also being investigated in a series of credit fraud cases. It was later found that he has a family member in Le Center.
The family member told law enforcement that Jaspers had been driving a stolen vehicle with firefighter plates, matching the description of Fredrickson's car.
The car was later recovered in Polk County, Wisconsin, heavily damaged and containing drug paraphernalia inside. Jaspers reportedly admitted to stealing the car in an interview with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
"The car has been totaled and it’s now in salvage with the insurance company," Fredrickson said. "After he stole my car, from my understanding, he was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Wisconsin and was arrested there. He’s now in custody."
The vehicle was estimated to be worth $6,000-8,000 at the time it was stolen. Inside, there was also an Apple watch, a golf bags with clubs and other various items.
"Fortunately I was able to get most of my belongings back," Fredrickson said. "Le Center Police, Le Sueur County Sheriff, and Polk County Sheriff have all been great to deal with. I’m happy with their reaction and what was done with their investigations, hopefully resulting in prosecution of the individual."