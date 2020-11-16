The Minnesota Community Education Association recognizes the second Thursday in November as National Community Education Day, and the TCU Community Ed Department is raising awareness of its many offerings.
Community Ed programs and activities are meant to educate and enrich the districts they serve with opportunities to learn a new sport, complete driver’s education and behind-the-wheel courses, take informative and fun classes and even travel.
In the TCU district and beyond, Community Ed departments needed to make adjustments during the pandemic to protect the health and safety of those participating in the programming. But for the most part, TCU continues to offer these activities in whichever way it can.
“A lot of things we do we adjust, we adapt, we pivot,” said TCU Community Education Director Layne Wilbright. “ … We still encourage people to participate. We understand people want to get out and participate safely, so we’re just adjusting how we do things.”
Early Learning
The early learning section of the Community Education Department offers Little Titans Preschool, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) classes for parents and their children, and early childhood screenings. All three of these early learning components have continued operation during the pandemic, but adjustments have been necessary.
“I think there’s been challenges for sure,” said Natalie Eckstein, TCU early learning coordinator. “As far as early childhood goes, we’ve either reduced class sizes or we’re limiting families per class.”
Little Titans Preschool participates in cohorting, or splitting classes into groups to reduce exposure to the coronavirus. Some of the early childhood screenings for students take place over the phone, but for those in attendance for one of the classes, the screenings are handled in person.
In recent months, the Early Learning Department partnered with the Lonsdale Fire Department to hold its annual Fire Safety Night. Only registered families could attend, and the group size was capped to allow for safe gathering conditions.
Coming up, TCU’s Early Childhood Department plans to offer its annual Breakfast with Santa in December, but unlike most years, it will follow a drive-thru model. Children ages 1 through 18 will receive their meals for free this year.
Classes and activities
Throughout the months encompassing the coronavirus pandemic, TCU Community Ed has offered a combination of in-person and virtual classes and activities. The department has relied on an online tool called Smore to send out weekly and biweekly information about educational opportunities, and district families will soon receive the winter/spring catalog in the mail. The online catalog will also be posted at tcu2905.us/page/4231.
For the sake of health and safety, many classes have taken place in school cafeterias to allow for better social distancing. Other classes happen virtually, which allows TCU to partner with other Community Education classes in other school districts.
“We’re just like everyone else, adapting,” said Mary Simon, TCU Community Education coordinator. “Some classes don’t lend themselves to virtual offerings and some of them do, and the beauty of an online class is anybody from anywhere can take that class, and we can offer it with so many other Community Eds. We’re able to offer classes we wouldn't normally have or that would be more expensive for our community.”
In recent months, TCU Community Ed has offered classes about ancestry, organizing digital photos and going back to the workplace after working from home. A class called Keto Curious, which served as an introduction to the Keto diet, had one of the highest turnouts for an online class. TCU Community Ed held that class in partnership with the St. Louis Park Community Ed.
Exercise classes like pickleball, swimming classes, water aerobics, restorative yoga, restorative fitness and evolve fitness attract some of the highest participation numbers, according to both Wilbright and Simon. These are still held in person with class sizes capped and health and safety measures in place.
Some classes have been difficult to offer with regards to the at-risk populations they involve. Friendship Edventure, which hosts events and activities for children and adults with disabilities, and the Special Olympics are two examples. Fortunately, Wilbright said Special Olympics of Minnesota just put together guidelines to allow organizations to host some of the sports available in winter.
Other popular classes TCU Community Ed offered this year took place outside, including soccer and flag football. Wilbright said parents respected social distancing and masking in the crowds, and participants in general cooperated with health and safety measures.
Simon reported over 115 children from all three Tri-City communities participated in flag football. TCU Community Ed also offered a volleyball camp in the fall, but basketball coaches tabled the basketball camp for winter.
“Kids are happy to get out and be active,” Simon said. “I think after a summer of no baseball, they were looking forward to something this fall.”