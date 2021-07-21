For 40 years, the Brewery Hill Christmas Tree Farm, owned and operated by the Wilson family, has been the one-stop shop in Le Sueur County for holiday wreaths and trees. Lying at the edge of the city of Le Sueur, the Wilson’s family farm is well known region-wide for their unique niche in the holiday market.
Now, the Wilson family is being recognized by the University of Minnesota as Le Sueur County’s 2021 Farm Family of the Year.
“I’m very humbled,” said owner Scott Wilson, who founded the farm in 1981 with his wife Mary. “Our farm is pretty unique. We have exotic stuff — Christmas trees, pumpkin squash, strawberries, asparagus … it’s not like a corn and soybean farm, but we do put a lot of hours in the day.”
Scott Wilson is passionate about nature, science and farming. Early on, he spent much of his free time outside of school and athletics hunting, fishing and helping neighbors with their farms. He also raised a small hog herd and some sheep. In 1980, after marrying his wife, Mary, the couple joined Scott’s dad, Gerry, and planted Christmas trees on 12 acres of property Scott grew up on.
“We had some feeder pig operation, but it didn’t really have enough land to really keep farming,” said Scott. “My father said, ‘Well, we should try Christmas trees.’ We started and it just kind of kept developing over the past 40-some years.”
The Wilsons cared for their new crop of trees, planting more each year throughout the 1980s and into the ‘90s. In 1988, the first harvest took place. The Wilsons continued to fill each section of land with trees and took out lease agreements with various landowners around Le Sueur to continue to meet their growing consumer demand for Christmas trees at the family business, Brewery Hill Christmas Trees.
In the last seven years, Scott and Mary purchased the family farm and an adjacent parcel, which expanded the operation by 200 percent. With the additional land,Scott and Mary diversified their business to include asparagus, pick your own strawberries, and pumpkins. Each year, the family plants between 2,500 and 3,000 trees, 6,000 berry plants and over 13 varieties of squash and pumpkins. Currently, the Wilson’s have approximately 30,000 Christmas trees planted on their farm. Almost all the labor is provided by Scott’s and Mary’s children, their spouses and grandchildren.
Growing Christmas trees is a much different experience when compared to the standard season for common crops, like corn and soybeans. A standard tree takes eight years to grow, so the Wilsons get to know their fields well before the tree is finally chopped down for the holiday season.
“I like seeing the nature evolve,” said Scott. “You get to learn the trees and know the trees a little bit.”
The trees also become a habitat for wildlife in the area.
“I like seeing them grow micro-ecosystems,” said Jennifer Wilson, daughter of Scott and Mary. “Every tree has its own little habitat, like a birds nest, sometimes a beehive, but that’s not always so fun.”
When the trees are finally ready to be rehomed, the Wilsons sell not just the tree, but an experience. Families that come out to Brewery Hill will have the opportunity to cut down their own tree. As a result, they’ve seen many repeat customers when the holiday season rolls around.
“One of the most rewarding things is seeing the customers come here year after year,” said Jennifer. “You watch them go on, and soon they’re bringing their own kids out. It goes in a full circle, and it’s really fun to see that.”
When they’re not tending the land, the Wilson family is playing an active role in the community. They collaborate with the Le Sueur/Henderson Wrestling Association and Hilltop Elementary School for wreath fundraising. The family offers tours of its farm and hosts Boy Scout Troops for badge work. They are involved members of the Minnesota Christmas Tree Growers Association, and Brewery Hill Christmas Tree Farm is part of Le Sueur County’s Soil and Water Conservation Program.
In 2018, Scott’s father, Gerry, and Scott’s wife, Mary, died after many years contributing to the farm. Both gave so much to the farm in thought, care and dedication.
Scott attributes the success of the farm to a labor of love. The Wilsons know the importance of family that Gerry and Mary prided themselves in and the practices and philosophies of the farm are dedicated to giving customers that sense of family.
The families will be officially recognized in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 5 at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls. Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota’s economy and the vitality of Minnesota’s rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, dean of University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”