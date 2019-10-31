The holiday season is right around the corner and the Le Center community is making the most of it.
The 19th annual Hollydaze Winter Festival returns to Le Center 6 p.m. Nov. 30 with new attractions, including a laser light show. The Hollydaze Committee, made up of members of the Le Center community are gearing up to grow the yearly festival.
“In the past its just been primarily local businesses and a smaller parade,” said Committee Member Debbie Claffey. “This year we’re trying to grow it and make it a bigger attraction so everybody can come and see us light up the park.”
The Hollydaze Festival is expanding its reach by including non-local entertainment. One of the major new attractions this year is a laser light show by FullColorLasers. FullColorLasers might be best known for doing laser shows for the Minnesota Timberwolves; the show is sure to light up the night. The laser light show is also a special opportunity for local businesses and sponsors. Companies that donate between $500-1,000 to Hollydaze can have their advertising featured in the light show.
Hollydaze is also bringing some new entertainment this year. Coming to Hollydaze all the way from the Twin Cities is Chicks on Sticks, an all-woman stilt-walking troupe that has collaborated with puppeteers, dancers, singers, aerialists and pyrotechnicians for all kinds of unique long-legged performances. Joining Chicks on Sticks is Fox Valley Fire, a group of jugglers with an affinity for flames. Visitors should stand back as these hotheads juggle lit torches, pins, hoops and more.
New musical entertainment, such as the St. Peter Governaires, will also be featured at the event.
Of course, Le Center is known for maintaining its traditions and Hollydaze is no exception. The annual Hollydaze parade is returning and will feature plenty of local businesses and organizations. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the Le Center Elementary School and will take a route down Main Street ending at the courthouse. The best parade units will be eligible to win chamber bucks in a contest.
The live nativity scene and petting zoo will be returning as will the the best decorated fish house contest on Main Street. First, second and third place in the contest will be awarded with chamber bucks.
“We’re inviting the fishhouses back to stay overnight and party in the street,” said Committee Member Matt Stephen. “It’s been something that’s been done in the past so we’re going to get that going again.”
While the main event begins at 6 p.m., early arrivers can participate in the Hollydaze winter craft sale at the Le Center American Legion Post 108. In addition to homemade crafts, customers can enjoy apple cider and kids can participate in some craft activities.
With all these attractions, this year's Hollydaze seems destined to surpass the heights of previous festivals.
"The one thing to take away is that this year is going to be bigger and better than ever," said Stephen.