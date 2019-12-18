County residents came with complaints to the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17 as the board prepared to pass a levy increase of 9%.
The board voted 4-1, with Commissioner John King dissenting, to pass the 2020 levy of $22.58 million, an increase of $1.86 million from 2019. The primary cause of the increase was a $1.13 million hike in the city’s bonded indebtedness, bonds for the new county Justice Center located in Le Center that the county is obligated to repay.
The 93,000 square-foot complex was completed earlier this year and houses renovated facilities for Emergency Management, the County Attorney’s Office, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the jail and dispatch, the District Court and Court Administration, the Drug Court, Probation and the Public Defender’s Office.
The facility also came with costs for two additional full-time staff and new equipment including a control center with a cylindrical design allowing the staff to view the jail from one location and a dispatch room three times the size of the previous one complete with touch screen monitors that equip dispatchers with the ability to observe the entire building.
The county cut down on some of the costs by reducing expenditures by $5.6 million from last year, a decrease of 7.7%. The commissioners also asked that the county use reserves to pay for more than $400,000 in road and bridge work instead of tacking that onto the levy.
“(The) reason for the decrease is work that was let last year on Trunk Hwy. 112, which is now County State Aid Hwy. 22,” said County Administrator Darrell Pettis. “Also work on the justice center was done in 2019. That’s why the expenditure side has been reduced.”
Despite the significant increase in the levy, the tax rate has risen just under 2%. This is due to recent countywide property assessments which revalued Le Sueur County properties. While parts of the county areas saw comparatively minor increases in property values, the city of Le Sueur saw the average residential property valuation rise 19.7% in just one year. That means Le Sueur city residents will pay a greater share of the levy than in previous years.
About a dozen Le Sueur residents came to Dec. 17 public hearing before the vote on the levy to tell commissioners how the increase will affect them. Many, including resident Robert Sky reported that the levy increase, combined with their rising property values, was leaving them paying between 20-30% more on their tax bill.
“I just hope you can spend money like we spend our own money on our own properties in our own life,” said Sky. “If you don’t have the money, you can’t just automatically go after the property owners and raise the levy. You have to find a different way than that.”
This year, Le Sueur County saw one of the largest property tax levy increases in the state. Data collected by the Minnesota Department of Revenue shows that Le Sueur County had a higher percentage change in its preliminary levy than any other county in the state at 11%. The county was one of just three in the state to pass a preliminary levy higher than the county’s final levy increase of 9%. Le Sueur County also had the 13th largest numerical preliminary levy increase in the state.
The commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the 2020 budget. Commissioner Lance Wetzel commented that he felt the levy was reduced as much as it could be and thanked Pettis and county staff for their work.
“Thank you for doing your due diligence to get this down as much as possible,” said Wetzel.