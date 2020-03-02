A Waterville man is accused of attempting to run over a man with his truck.
Clint Weston Sellers, 24, of Waterville, is charged with felony assault, second degree, for intending to intimidate and/or harm a man with his pickup truck.
The incident reportedly took place in February near the Corner Bar in Waterville after Sellers allegedly got in a physical altercation with the victim the night before. According to the victim and two witnesses, Sellers accelerated his car towards the victim and drove over the sidewalk, nearly hitting him. One witness estimated that the truck was traveling between 50-60 mph.
The victim told officers that he was walking westbound from Bullheads to Corner Bar in Waterville when he noticed Sellers' truck parked on the south side of Main Street. As the victim approached the bar, the truck reportedly accelerated rapidly eastbound.
The victim got as close to the building as he could and narrowly missed being hit, as the truck allegedly drove up and over the sidewalk. He then ran into the alley and hid, reportedly fearing for his life.
According to the report, officers saw tire tracks on the sidewalk between a building and a stop sign. One of the witnesses said they saw Sellers driving.
Sellers' case in currently in process in Le Sueur County District Court.