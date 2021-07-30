In just three years, Henderson’s annual celebration of Prince has become one of the area’s most unique and furthest drawing festivities. From 2018 on, Princefest drew crowds of locals and Prince superfans from around the globe into the small river town to enjoy a long lineup of musical tributes to the highly acclaimed pioneer of the Minneapolis sound. With showcases of themed art, metalwork, apparel, photography and music videos, the festival is a celebration of anything and everything Prince.
But the future of the festival was called into question last month when Joel King, head of the Prince Legacy Henderson Project, announced in a July 6 Facebook post that next year’s Princefest would be canceled. For the past four years, King said he’s been doing the heavy lifting on Princefest, but could no longer plan the event with the low level of volunteer support.
“It is now with bittersweet reality that all that PLHP had dreamed of has come to fruition and its mission completed. The Facebook page and the nonprofit will remain intact but further projects will end at this time,” King wrote. “Given the possible numerous events and Paisley Park Celebration next year, and lack of support and volunteers, Princefest will be canceled for 2022.”
But a month later, King said Princefest has witnessed an outpouring of community support, allowing him to take a step back for the Prince Legacy Henderson Project Board to reorganize and for Screamin Productions to take over planning duties. With more people to carry the load, King said that Princefest is likely to return next year.
“There’s a very good possibility, it’s just restructuring,” said King. “We’re getting more people involved in it and more bands … I did the Prince Memorial; it’s a lot of work, and I’m getting up there in age, so I just needed more people to get involved.”
King founded and led the Prince Legacy Henderson Project after 30 years of working as a Hollywood photographer and camera operator. He’s most well known for his work on the films “Carrie,” “The Mighty Ducks” and its sequel, and “Grumpier Old Men” — but one of the highlights of King’s career was working as a camera operator on “Graffiti Bridge,” the sequel to Prince’s seminal motion picture “Purple Rain.”
The Minnesotan singer songwriter was infamous for his eccentricities and round-the-clock assiduousness, but behind the scenes, King saw glimpses of Prince’s warmth and sense of humor beneath the professional exterior. In-between takes, King said Prince took an interest in his personal life and his favorite moments were when he had the opportunity to see the artist let loose with laughter.
When King slowed down from Hollywood life and moved out to Henderson, the same town where Prince filmed the “That Ain’t Lake Minnetonka” scene in Purple Rain, the show business veteran wanted to leave a lasting mark in Henderson in Prince’s honor.
That mark started with a single bench outside 522 Main Street, a dark granite monument emblazoned with Prince’s purple Love Symbol and signature guitar in the center and doves on each side. The bench was accompanied by a garden of purple flowers, a mailbox with the address 1999, and a “Prince Place” street sign.
But King grew more ambitious with the garden and raised financial support for a mural of Prince with a classic red Corvette — tying into the song “Little Red Corvette” and Henderson’s longstanding Classic Car Cruise. Then, in 2020, mural artist Moises Suriel was commissioned to build a life-size bronze statue of 1999-era Prince in the garden.
It was almost complete, but King felt the garden needed a dose of Hollywood and raised money to construct a marquee at the front of the building this year.
Thousands of Prince fans across the globe have visited the garden over the past four years. Nearly six books outside the garden have been filled with over 7,000 signatures. Tourism escalated after the bronze statue of Prince was installed last year.
Each year, with each new addition to the garden — save for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — King and the PLHP held a Princefest in honor of the artist’s legacy. June Princefest featured a variety of talent, including tribute artist Johnny Rodgers, famed Minneapolis guitarist Jellybean Johnson, Alphonso Starr of San Francisco and Martin Kember of Color Me Badd.
More than just a mecca for Prince fans, Princefest and the Prince Garden have been welcome additions to the community for local businesses, like Heart of Henderson. The local consignment store not only sells Prince merchandise, but holds its own Prince Vault carved out of an old bank vault from 1874, back when the building was Sibley County’s first bank. Since Princefest started, owner Lisa Von Lehe said business has doubled.
Not only does Von Lehe enjoy the extra dollars coming in from Princefest, she’s also grateful for the tourists that come to visit.
“The people who have come to our town because of the Prince memorial and stuff are absolutely the most incredible, nice, awesome people,” said Von Lehe. “I know some people were kind of worried that it might cause some problems in town with a bunch of people from big cities who weren’t used to it in a small town, but it’s just the opposite. They are absolutely fantastic.”