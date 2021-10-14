A school field trip on the Minnesota River was upended Thursday when fast moving waters caused several canoes to tip over.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reported that at 12:50 p.m., the Sheriff Office Dispatch Center received a call for help from people with a group of canoers on the Minnesota River north of Le Sueur.
The group — 11 students and two chaperones from the Kato Public Charter School — was traveling in six canoes as part of a field trip. While paddling down the river, the canoes brushed into trees in the water and hit some fast currents, causing several canoes to flip over.
The caller told police that many of the canoers ended up in the water while others made their way to a sandbar in the middle of the river.
Rescue squads launched boats off river accesses in Le Sueur and Henderson and found two females clinging to an overturned canoe in the middle of the river, Additional members of the group were located on a sandbar.
Rescue boats transported the group back to shore at the river access in Henderson. All were treated by Rescue Squad and Ambulance personnel.
The Le Sueur and Sibley County Sheriff's offices, Henderson Police Department, Minnesota Department Natural Resources, Henderson Fire and Rescue, and Ridgeview Ambulance Service responded to the incident.