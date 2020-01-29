The eyes of the community were pointed toward the Le Sueur-Henderson Facility Task Force in what was the most crowded meeting yet. A line of local residents stretched into the high school media center corridor as members of the public and the School Board awaited the task force’s final recommendation on the upcoming 2020 referendum.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the task force came to a consensus in favor of building a new school in the district. However, the task force remained conflicted on what proposal could pass on the ballot and what it should cost.
The task force was divided between two options: building a new K-3 elementary school in Le Sueur, closing Park Elementary and renovating Hilltop Elementary or closing both elementary schools to build a single K-5 building. Both options included funds to upgrade aging utilities in Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School.
Hilltop and a new elementary
The task force was most favorable to keeping Hilltop and building a new school in Le Sueur. In a survey taken at the meeting, 86% of task force members wanted the option to be considered. The option would achieve many of the task force’s priorities, such as having a presence in both Le Sueur and Henderson and implementing modern utilities in all school buildings in the district. The district currently has many utilities, like boilers, that are aging and falling into disrepair. A new school could also be used as a space for new programs designed around creativity, collaboration and 21st century learning.
However, cost became a major issue. Operating three school buildings and opening a new elementary school was the most expensive option at an estimated $70 million, a cost to taxpayers which many on the task force considered a non-starter. That’s not including costs for adding special features to the elementary school, like an auditorium, or a CTE (Career and Technical Education) expansion at the high school, ideas that members of the task force had supported at prior meetings.
The entire task force agreed that the referendum should do more than just maintain the current buildings, but some members of the task force, like Henry Endres, believed that the referendum couldn’t pass at such a high cost.
“I just don’t think we’ll have support for any of these options at the current price,” said Endres after looking over the initial cost estimates.
Tom Weber, with Unesco, the company that has assisted the School Board with creating the task force, responded to these concerns by pointing out that the numbers were somewhat flexible. For example, cuts could be made to a proposed addition to Hilltop for classroom, cafeteria, pre-k and daycare space to bring costs more in line with community expectations.
“Any of these areas, whether its a new K-5 elementary school or remodeling at Henderson, those numbers can be somewhat variable depending on what the final design looks like,” said Weber. “Whether you include a daycare or not, whether you include a lot of 21st century learning or less 21st century learning.”
A united K-5 elementary
The other option, to build a single K-5 and shut down Park and Hilltop received support from 64% of the task force in a poll, while the other 36% supported eliminating it from discussion. The project would cost an estimated $50 million and maintaining just two facilities in the district would cost less to operate than three separate schools. Like the other proposal, it would allow for 21st century learning spaces and all buildings could have access to modern utilities.
Though this option was cheaper, some members of the task force were concerned that the proposal would be too divisive to pass, believing that Le Sueur residents would only support a K-5 in Le Sueur, and Henderson residents would only support a K-5 in Henderson. One Henderson resident also pointed out that shutting down Hilltop without a replacement would be costly to the town.
Another factor that complicated the process for the task force was a lack of information on how much more it would cost to operate three schools instead of two. This left some on the task force frustrated and unsure of what to recommend to the School Board.
“I can only speak for myself,” said task force member Megan Turek. “There are so many unanswered questions, it leaves us very uneasy. It’s hard to make recommendations when we have such incomplete information, so you can feel our struggle.”
Weber responded that it wouldn’t be feasible for the task force to find the answers to those questions in the time available, and that they should instead leave that task to the School Board. He emphasized that the role of the task force was to give direction to the School Board and that direction can include pushing the School Board to consider both options.
“Unless we meet for the next six months, we’re not going to know all those finite details,” said Weber. “But the School Board will do that work when it comes time to make a decision.”
The path forward
In the end, the task force recommended that the School Board explore both options. The task force also developed different cost ranges they wanted the referendum to be in, with some advocating a cost cap as low as $38 million and others as high as $45 million.
The task force also supported options for new facilities at the district. When surveyed, 71% said they wanted an additional feature of some kind at the proposed elementary school. One idea that was frequently brought up at the meeting was an auditorium so that elementary students wouldn't have to go to the high school to perform concerts. By a narrower margin, 57% supported a CTE expansion at the high school.
The future of the referendum is now in the hands of the School Board, which has begun planning to analyze the questions brought up by the facility task force and expects to hold community meetings in March through May to hear input from the rest of the community before writing the referendum question.
“We feel, as a board, there are still unanswered questions about the costs, certainly the operational piece,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “But having two options that we can dig into … when we started there were six options at one time, it was hard to answer all those unanswered questions, so having two options makes it so much easier for us.”
“As I think about it, I can’t in good conscience allow Park Elementary to be what it is for our kids going forward,” Tuck continued. “No matter where this goes, no matter how messy it is, I’m going to stick in here and work on a solution that works best for everyone.”